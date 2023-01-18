Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mild January goes on
The first 20 days of January haven’t been exceptionally warm but they have been persistently warm. 17 of the first 20 days have had an average temperature above normal. This has lead to an average daily temperature of 24.1°, over 9° above average. Through the first 19...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: MnDOT reopens stretch of southbound I-35 south of Owatonna after semi jackknife
UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) – MnDOT has reopened a stretch of southbound I-35 after a semi jackknifed early Friday morning. The southbound lanes between Exit 32 – Steele County Road 4 – and MN 30 (7 to 14 miles south of Owatonna) were closed for approximately two hours as crews worked to remove the semi that was blocking both lanes of traffic.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KAAL-TV
Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs to increase production capacity thanks to $48M award
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced on Friday that it has approved awards for three companies, which will help create jobs and bring in new capital investment for the state. The IEDA awarded Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs an estimated $48 million capital...
KAAL-TV
Heavy snowfall brings lots of cleanup and lots of fun
(ABC 6 News) – The heavy snowfall early Thursday morning meant that a lot of kids got to sleep in after many schools canceled classes. With the snow day, however, many kids also were pitching in alongside their parents to get their driveways cleared. “It’s fun when we don’t...
KAAL-TV
Mayo High School receives diversity award
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo High School has done what no other school was able to do in the state, reaching more than 50 percent of female participation in AP Computer Science A. They are being honored with the Female Diversity Award. Something computer science teacher Eric Dirks is very proud of.
KAAL-TV
RPS releases building blocks of new strategic plan
(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools is looking to change the structure of learning in the district with a new strategic plan. The plan, which lays out 15 objectives, hopes to give kids the opportunity for what they are calling “deeper learning.”. “At the top of it...
KAAL-TV
One injured in semi rollover on Interstate 90
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a semi rollover in Mower County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol said Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was headed west when...
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin woman injured in I-90 rollover crash near Eyota
(ABC 6 News) – A Wisconsin woman was injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Eyota on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says the crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was pulling a trailer westbound on I-90 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch near mile marker 224.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted Attorney: no charges for deputy who shot at wanted felon
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Attorney’s office announced Friday that attorney Mark Ostrem declined to charge Sean Michael Cooper of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office after Cooper discharged his weapon near Planet Fitness in mid-December. According to the Rochester Police Department, Jesse James Johnson, 38,...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island man facing charges from August standoff pleads not guilty
(ABC 6 News) – A man facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island that triggered a shelter-in-place in August has entered a not-guilty plea. Michael Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to May 2022 stabbing
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man charged with stabbing another man in May 2022 has entered a guilty plea. 20-year-old Mazem Caden Gisi amended his plea to guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. According to...
KAAL-TV
Third suspect in Austin murder sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – The third suspect charged in connection with the death of Austin resident William Hall has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison. 19-year-old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva was sentenced in Mower County District court to 41 months in a St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He is credited with 449 days of time served.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield GOTW basketball doubleheader: Girls blowout Maple River, boys rally but come up short
(ABC 6 News) – Mason Schirmer scored 13 points as Maple River, ranked No. 4 in Class AA, held off Hayfield, ranked No. 7 in Class A, 49-39. Ethan Pack led Hayfield with 14 points and Isaac Matti added 12. Maple River led by as many as 16 in the first half before Hayfield rallied to take a 30-28 lead early in the second half. But Maple River closed the game with a 21-9 run to win the game.
KAAL-TV
Saturday’s HVL-TRC Showdown Recap Part. 1
Game 1: Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45 – KM’s Ella Babcock and Kaylee Narveson tied for the team-high with 10 points each. Miranda Palmby led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Game 2: Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40. Game 3: Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island...
