dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Seven Additional Crypto Assets Are Massively Undervalued Based on One Metric: Santiment
Analytics platform Santiment says that the two largest meme coins by market cap and seven other crypto assets currently pose a relatively lower risk for investors. Santiment says that based on the market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) Z-score, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are undervalued and lower risk. Dogecoin is trading at...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Pullback Below $20,000 Now ‘Very, Very’ Unlikely
Seasoned trader and analyst Tone Vays says that a Bitcoin (BTC) pullback below the key psychological area of $20,000 is now unlikely to transpire. Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that the chances of Bitcoin falling below $20,000 has been drastically reduced after BTC rallied above $22,000 today. “If [Bitcoin]...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple CEO Says Chance of Settling With SEC in XRP Lawsuit Is ‘Zero’, Predicts When Ruling Could Be Delivered
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse doesn’t think the payments firm will reach a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the lawsuit alleging XRP to be a security. Garlinghouse says in a CNBC interview that a settlement would only happen if the SEC clarified that XRP is...
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Unveils Best-Case Scenario for Altcoins After Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called this year’s Bitcoin rally is looking at the best-case scenario for altcoins following BTC‘s break above $22,000. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,000 Twitter followers that altcoins in their US dollar pairs look “really, really good.”. Although DonAlt is bullish on...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets
Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
dailyhodl.com
Project Built on Ethereum Rival Solana Explodes 130% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Regains $21,000
A low-cap Solana-based (SOL) altcoin has more than doubled up in value over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) regains the $21,000 level. Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Serum (SRM) has shot up 130% over the last seven days after suffering through the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which it heavily relied on.
dailyhodl.com
Former High-Ranking SEC Official Blasts Crypto Lender Nexo’s $45,000,000 Settlement Deal With US Regulator
A former high-ranking executive of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is calling out crypto lender Nexo’s multimillion-dollar settlement with the regulatory agency. According to a new press release, Nexo has agreed to a settlement deal with the SEC for selling unregistered securities that will see it paying...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Unlikely To Be Easy, Warns Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) road to recovery comes with big challenges. McGlone tells his 54,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be forming a bottom similar to 2018, but he warns the macroeconomic conditions are now less favorable than they were back then. “Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Retail Trading Giant Robinhood ‘Hard at Work’ Incorporating Dogecoin (DOGE) Into Brand-New Crypto Wallet
Retail trading giant Robinhood says it’s “hard at work” trying to incorporate Dogecoin (DOGE) into its brand new crypto wallet product. Robinhood just launched its new wallet this week and is in the process of rolling it out to more than one million users. The new product...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Details Massive Bitcoin Target, Says Major Paradigm Shift Potentially Underway
A closely followed crypto strategist says a major shift in trend could be underway for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video, crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 120,000 Twitter followers that a bullish macro shift is happening now for Bitcoin. “We are now breaking the largest falling wedge in Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Names Two ‘Still Undervalued’ Crypto Assets, Warns One Explosive Altcoin Facing High Risk of Pullback
Crypto analytics firm Santiment warns that the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, ApeCoin (APE), stands a high chance of retracing after a modest rally. Santiment says that ApeCoin’s market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio sits at 15.981%, suggesting that it is relatively overvalued. According to...
dailyhodl.com
KEY3.id Supports Multi-Chain Transaction, Partnership With KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 To Launch 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign With Over 30,000 Participants on Social
KEY3.id recently announced the support of multi-chain transactions, including major public chains such as Ethereum, BSC, TRON, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana and more. As the only DID on Ethereum chain to support multi-chain transactions, KEY3.id gained the support and access from wallets such as KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 and exchanges such as Yibi to jointly launch the 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign.
dailyhodl.com
Retail Trading Giant Robinhood Launches Crypto Wallet
Retail trading giant Robinhood is rolling out its digital wallet to over 1 million waitlisted users after initially releasing the beta version to just 10,000 customers last September. The Robinhood Wallet is a standalone smartphone app that allows users to trade and transfer crypto assets as well as access decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Crypto Project Skyrockets Over 100% in a Week As It Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network
A virtual world crypto project is significantly outperforming the digital asset markets just as it migrates to Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 Polygon (MATIC). OrbCity (ORB) is a decentralized virtual world where users can explore and control their own cities using multiple tokens and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Districts in major cities like...
