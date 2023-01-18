ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details

US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Fun Twist on Landlord Trickery

What is it? A big stone “O” and a complete lack of foresight. Where is it? Close your eyes and imagine being the kind of person who has £1,450 a month to spend on rent. This could be you, if you get just one additional job on top of your already existing job that paid you slightly more than your current actual salary. Where, in the entire city, would you spend that grand and a half? Open your eyes. You’re in North Acton.
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Unveils Best-Case Scenario for Altcoins After Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called this year’s Bitcoin rally is looking at the best-case scenario for altcoins following BTC‘s break above $22,000. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,000 Twitter followers that altcoins in their US dollar pairs look “really, really good.”. Although DonAlt is bullish on...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets

Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
dailyhodl.com

Analytics Firm Names Two ‘Still Undervalued’ Crypto Assets, Warns One Explosive Altcoin Facing High Risk of Pullback

Crypto analytics firm Santiment warns that the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem, ApeCoin (APE), stands a high chance of retracing after a modest rally. Santiment says that ApeCoin’s market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio sits at 15.981%, suggesting that it is relatively overvalued. According to...
dailyhodl.com

KEY3.id Supports Multi-Chain Transaction, Partnership With KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 To Launch 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign With Over 30,000 Participants on Social

KEY3.id recently announced the support of multi-chain transactions, including major public chains such as Ethereum, BSC, TRON, Polygon, BNB Chain, Solana and more. As the only DID on Ethereum chain to support multi-chain transactions, KEY3.id gained the support and access from wallets such as KuCoin Wallet, CoinHub Wallet and Wallet3 and exchanges such as Yibi to jointly launch the 2023 Lucky Transaction Campaign.
dailyhodl.com

Retail Trading Giant Robinhood Launches Crypto Wallet

Retail trading giant Robinhood is rolling out its digital wallet to over 1 million waitlisted users after initially releasing the beta version to just 10,000 customers last September. The Robinhood Wallet is a standalone smartphone app that allows users to trade and transfer crypto assets as well as access decentralized...

