Boeing just a won a NASA contest to build a more efficient jetliner — see the winning entry

By Samantha Delouya
 3 days ago
NASA launched its eco-friendly aviation contest last year to help the US reach net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050, according to the agency.

  • NASA selected Boeing as the winner of its contest to build a new fuel-efficient plane.
  • The plane's design – it will have single aisles and slim wings – is expected to cut emissions by up to 30%.
  • Check out a rendering of Boeing's winning entry.

Boeing has won a contest from NASA to build and test a new environmentally friendly airplane.

According to Boeing , the plane will have "ultrathin wings" and only have single aisles, which could cut down fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%.

NASA didn't reveal the other candidates in its contest, called the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Project, which sought ways to lessen commercial airlines' climate change impact.

"The SFD program has the potential to make a major contribution toward a sustainable future," Boeing's chief engineer said in a statement.

"It represents an opportunity to design, build and fly a full-scale experimental plane, while solving novel technical problems."

Check out a rendering of Boeing's winning entry into NASA's contest:

The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing (TTBW) demonstrator airplane
Boeing's winning plane has longer, thinner wings supported by struts.

Boeing's jet will be funded with $425 million from NASA, while the company and its partners will contribute $725 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Boeing plans to fly the new fuel-efficient plane in 2028.

The experimental plane was developed for more than a decade by Boeing, according to the company.

