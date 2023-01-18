ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool

Two Florida lawmakers filed legislation Tuesday that would add Florida to a growing list of states that have moved to decriminalize or legalize fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are a form of drug testing equipment that can identify the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that’s often laced in with other illicit drugs. It’s also responsible for the vast majority of drug overdose deaths in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills

Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House to vote on measure to increase legal monthly THC limit for medical patients

(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to increase the legal monthly limit of THC for medicinal marijuana patients has passed the North Dakota State Senate. "In the Medical Marijuana Advisory Council, we were talking about how we compare to other states. We are on the very, very low end of how much medical marijuana, the THC level that we allow our patients to have as their maximum per month," said State Senator Kristin Roers.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers debate constitutionality of new gun bills

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is teeing up new gun reforms. The package of proposals is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of young offenders and focusing on prevention. Calvin Cutler looked into the legislation, which is a big priority for the Senate this year. However, a recent...
VERMONT STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

