After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Virginia senators kill proposal to ban Dominion Energy’s campaign cash
Democrats and Republicans united to quash another effort to stop state-regulated utilities like Dominion Energy from making political donations in Virginia.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool
Two Florida lawmakers filed legislation Tuesday that would add Florida to a growing list of states that have moved to decriminalize or legalize fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are a form of drug testing equipment that can identify the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that’s often laced in with other illicit drugs. It’s also responsible for the vast majority of drug overdose deaths in the United States.
Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills
Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
North Dakota House to vote on measure to increase legal monthly THC limit for medical patients
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill to increase the legal monthly limit of THC for medicinal marijuana patients has passed the North Dakota State Senate. "In the Medical Marijuana Advisory Council, we were talking about how we compare to other states. We are on the very, very low end of how much medical marijuana, the THC level that we allow our patients to have as their maximum per month," said State Senator Kristin Roers.
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
An earlier version of the bill, also sponsored by Huffman, stalled in an Ohio House committee last legislative session after clearing its original chamber in mid-December.
TN Democrats want to legalize recreational marijuana, but will it actually pass?
21 states in the union have already legalized recreational marijuana, and if new legislation passes this session, Tennessee could be the 22nd. But, just how realistic are those prospects?
SB43 heads to Senate floor; said to be ‘direct attack on trans and queer people’
A bill now headed to the Senate chamber for a vote looks to regulate drag performances in the state.
Vt. lawmakers debate constitutionality of new gun bills
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is teeing up new gun reforms. The package of proposals is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of young offenders and focusing on prevention. Calvin Cutler looked into the legislation, which is a big priority for the Senate this year. However, a recent...
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
