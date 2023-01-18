ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County

By J Swygart
 3 days ago
FILE — A still from Wapakoneta Police bodycam footage shows the incident for which Tyler Dunlap reached a plea deal in Auglaize County Common Please Court. File photo —The Lima News

WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency.

A fourth-degree felony charge of assault that was pending in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court was dismissed as part of the deal with prosecutors.

Tyler Dunlap will be sentenced Feb. 21 Municipal Court Judge Andrew Augsburger. A jury trial had been scheduled for Feb. 13. He was placed on paid administrative leave by the LPD on June 20. He resigned his position with the police department on Dec. 30, according to Lima Law Director Tony Geiger.

Dunlap, 29, and Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, were arrested after Wapakoneta police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a residence in that city on June 19. A head injury suffered by Sepulveda prompted the 911 call, according to initial reports.

Footage from the police body camera of Wapak Police Department Lt. Shannon Place shows Sepulveda fainting as medics tend to her head wound. Moments later Sepulveda and Dunlap are seen sitting on the ground together, with Dunlap apparently propping her up.

Place is shown on the video as she tried to coax Dunlap to leave the area so medics could work uninterrupted, but the situation escalated when Dunlap sat back down with Sepulveda.

Place pointed her taser at Dunlap but he continued to ignore orders from the officer. Sepulveda then rushed towards Dunlap, at which time Place turned and pointed her taser toward Sepulveda. “You need to get the (expletive) off me, too,” the officer tells the woman.

Dunlap was eventually handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser. The camera captures Place looking at her left hand several times after handcuffing and escorting Dunlap to a police cruiser. In one exchange, Place complains to another officer that she might have broken her finger.

Place went on light duty for seven weeks after the incident due to her apparent injury and reportedly underwent surgery for her injury.

Sepulveda, who was also employed by the Lima Police Department, resigned from the agency on June 24. She has a pre-trial hearing scheduled in Auglaize County Municipal Court on Jan. 23 and a trial date set for Feb. 13 for obstructing official business.

