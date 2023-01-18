ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat

In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
WALB 10

Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
WSAV News 3

COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise.  “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
wabe.org

Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lack of medical examiners causing backlog of cases at Georgia crime labs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical examiners in Georgia are doing about twice the work that they should be. The National Association of Medical Examiners says no medical examiner should complete no more than 250 medical exams per year, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says their medical examiners are performing close to 400 exams a year.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic

Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?

The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
wuga.org

GA Department of Public Health plans to expand PrEP services in Athens

With one of the highest rates of HIV nationwide, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Wednesday their intention to expand HIV prevention services in Athens and other underserved communities. During the state’s three-day long House of Representatives’ Joint Appropriations Committee meeting, DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said DPH...
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WALB 10

Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk

How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 5 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
