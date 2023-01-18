Read full article on original website
Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat
In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Lack of medical examiners causing backlog of cases at Georgia crime labs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medical examiners in Georgia are doing about twice the work that they should be. The National Association of Medical Examiners says no medical examiner should complete no more than 250 medical exams per year, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says their medical examiners are performing close to 400 exams a year.
Students, staff stuck at schools during Georgia tornadoes kept calm amid chaos
Addysyn Taylor was getting ready to head home from her Griffin middle school when she sent an alarming text to her mothe...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?
The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
GA Department of Public Health plans to expand PrEP services in Athens
With one of the highest rates of HIV nationwide, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Wednesday their intention to expand HIV prevention services in Athens and other underserved communities. During the state’s three-day long House of Representatives’ Joint Appropriations Committee meeting, DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said DPH...
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
According to state troopers, 21-year-old Brittney D. Haynes and the Georgia teen were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a mound of dirt and overturned.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 5 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
East Alabama rollover crash kills woman, 21, and 18-year-old from Georgia
Two people were killed in a Thursday-afternoon crash in east Alabama. Alabama State Troopers identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Brittney D. Hayes of Piedmont. The second fatality victim was 18 years old and from Georgia, but troopers don’t release the names of teens. The single-vehicle wreck happened...
