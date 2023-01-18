LOS ANGELES – Winning playwrights and producers of the LANPP 2022 grants came together to celebrate the four new plays to be produced in the coming year. Two of the four plays selected are authored by a single playwright, David Johann Kim. Kim’s Pang Spa, a site-specific production staged in Koreatown, will be premiered by Chalk Repertory Theatre, a company with a long history of site-specific work. En route to that opening, Pang Spa will be presented in a workshop reading at the Inkwell Theater on January 20-22.

