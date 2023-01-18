ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LA City Council adopts permanent tenant protections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vote center opens for Downey special election

DOWNEY, Calif. – A vote center is open for the city of Downey’s special municipal election on Jan. 31, officials announced Saturday. The Vote Center at Furman Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
DOWNEY, CA
Los Angeles New Play Project celebrates 2nd Annual grant recipients

LOS ANGELES – Winning playwrights and producers of the LANPP 2022 grants came together to celebrate the four new plays to be produced in the coming year. Two of the four plays selected are authored by a single playwright, David Johann Kim. Kim’s Pang Spa, a site-specific production staged in Koreatown, will be premiered by Chalk Repertory Theatre, a company with a long history of site-specific work. En route to that opening, Pang Spa will be presented in a workshop reading at the Inkwell Theater on January 20-22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County gas prices on the rise

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the seventh time in the last eight days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.522. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Another traffic accident logged along Metro Blue Line

LOS ANGELES – Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Off-duty Sheriff’s deputy commits suicide in Santa Clarita bar

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the deputy was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
One killed, one injured after vehicle slams into South LA building

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed and another person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to 11400 S. Main St., where a person was trapped inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man found shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
POMONA, CA

