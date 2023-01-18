Read full article on original website
3d ago
their is a lot of resources out there to help but when someone keeps choosing drugs over a roof then you honestly have look further into yourself to find out if you want that roof to enjoy or to be into the ground and having no air
nicholle Phillips
3d ago
to anyone that reads this and is down there please message me I have a place you can move to and it's state property! So message me and I will let you know so y'all can go there!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Related
YWCA works to open shelter for homeless women in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The YWCA is finalizing plans to open a shelter for homeless women in Manchester. The Tirrell House on Brook Street is expected to open soon as a new shelter in the city. Katie Parent, director of programs and community outreach at the YWCA, said it will help women get back on their feet.
Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent
MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Fatal fire in Milford, NH
MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Child, man, injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
Manchester police nab local fugitive
CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
High-speed road-rage battle that started in Forest Hills ends in crash in Hyde Park
Live Boston reports at least two road ragers managed to make it nearly 3 miles from Ukraine Way and Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills to Hyde Park without killing anyone before crashing in front of the block of stores that includes Asian-Thai Eatery on River Street near West Street in Hyde Park around 7 p.m. - possibly reaching speeds of up to 90 m.p.h. along the way.
