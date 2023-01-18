ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP

Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Police search for theft suspect that started fire at fueling station

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a truck seen in the area of a fueling station fire over the weekend. According to police, the fire broke out early Saturday morning. Investigators say the fire was caused by someone attempting to steal gasoline from the underground gas tanks.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK

A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash

ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/19 – Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass, Britt Festival Announces More Performers For 2023 Season

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass. On January 18, 2023, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Medford teen continues her fight two years after being hit by a car

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two years after a Medford teen was hit by a car in Central Point, the now 18-year-old continues to take steps in her long-term recovery. On January 9th, 2021, the Patnesky family's lives turned upside down when Hailee Patnesky was hit by a car near the corner of Gibbon Road and Azalea Drive while walking home from the market with her sister and friend.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Douglas ESD receives $7 million to expand school-based mental health services

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Education Service District was announced as a recipient of $2,236,382 for the fiscal year 2022, according to a release from Douglas ESD. Four Oregon school districts are set to receive a combined School-Based Mental Health Grant Program funding of nearly $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education in order to hire additional licensed mental health providers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy