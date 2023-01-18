Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NH Business: Priorities in the NH legislature
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire legislature is back to work at the State House in Concord, and many are keeping a watchful eye on legislation that could hurt or enhance businesses in New Hampshire. With that in mind, the Business and Industry Association of NH has now made a list of priorities that they hope are addressed in the state's legislature.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Chris Sununu Weighs In With Final Report
In a serious transfer signaling a pro-crypto and Bitcoin mining stance, Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has released the ultimate report and proposals of the Governor’s Fee on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Property. The report, which the Fee unanimously authorized at their December 2022 assembly, recommends convening a public...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire mayors meet with DHHS officials to share concerns about homelessness
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Mayors from across New Hampshire shared concerns about homelessness with state officials Friday. The meeting was held after the mayors sent a joint letter to the governor asking for more help with the issue. "It's an important first step," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "There is...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly ahead of evening storm in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A chilly and dry start to Sunday, but our next storm moves in this evening. Snow is likely for many overnight into tomorrow, with significant snow totals possible for some. Building clouds today with temperatures climbing into the 30s this afternoon. Snow develops between 5 and...
WMUR.com
Three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — MANCHESTER, N.H. —New Hampshire health officials announced three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Health officials reported that there have been 2,920 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. 20 of those deaths have been in the last week. There were...
WMUR.com
Snow totals to vary across New Hampshire; a closer look at what communities could see
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just as one storm moves out, another storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain to New Hampshire. Central and southwestern parts of the state could see some higher totals this time around. This includes higher elevations of the Monadnock Region, Lake Sunapee, Upper Valley, Lakes Region, and White Mountains where 5-8" of accumulation is likely.
WMUR.com
Projected snowfall amounts to vary across NH; closer look at what communities could see
VIDEO: Projected snowfall amounts will vary across New Hampshire with the upcoming winter storm Sunday night into Monday. Read the full forecast.
manchesterinklink.com
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons
CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
WMUR.com
Periods of heavy snow possible in New Hampshire; some areas could see several inches of snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm is moving into New Hampshire beginning Sunday evening and will likely bring significant snow totals for some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday for most of New Hampshire south of the White Mountains, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the same timeframe for the immediate coastline, the mountains and the North Country.
nbcboston.com
Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Amid Snowstorm
Thousands of people were without power on Friday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snowstorm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 1,000 customers without electricity at 9 a.m., mostly in the Merrimack Valley and on the North Shore, though some outages have also been reported in Plymouth and Worcester counties, on Cape Cod and in the western part of the state.
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts
By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees
CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote.
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays reported as snowstorm arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported Thursday night in New Hampshire as a snowstorm started moving through the state. Most of the state could see4-8 inches of snow. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the...
WMUR.com
Snowstorm leads to hundreds of New Hampshire closings, delays, remote learning days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Friday morning in New Hampshire as a snowstorm dumpedseveral inches of snow in parts of the state. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. There were 22 deaths related to COVID-19 reported the week before. There now have been 2,917 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 1,488 active...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Snow lingers Friday
VIDEO: Track the hour-by-hour snow conditions to see when the snow ends in New Hampshire. Read the full forecast.
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
Boston Globe
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
