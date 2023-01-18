Read full article on original website
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: How QB Jackson Arnold Changed the Face of the Sooners' Class
OU's top prospect was committed for a year, remained loyal throughout and became one of the program's most important recruiters along the way.
Oklahoma basketball: Sooner women take over solo 1st place with win over TCU
While the Sooner men were fighting a losing battle at Oklahoma State on Wednesday, the Oklahoma basketball women were experiencing the opposite effect of a dominant 93-66 road win over TCU. No slow start to worry about this time out as the 15th-ranked Lady Sooners opened up the game on...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State
Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023
The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to the Rocky Mountains to face off against the Denver Nuggets for a Sunday night showdown at Ball Arena. Dribble across the court with us as we give our NBA odds series, Thunder-Nuggets prediction and pick and show you how to watch. The Thunder fell 118-113 to the Sacramento […] The post NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
The Daily South
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
Journal Tribune
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower, Stubbeman Village
OU’s Board of Regents approved a $5.1 million budget to demolish Adams Tower and Stubbeman Village and a list of nominees for a search committee for vice president of marketing and communications during its meeting Friday morning. Demolition, set to begin this summer, will make room for OU’s new...
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
