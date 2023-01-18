Read full article on original website
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom
Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
2 teens arrested after carjacking, police chase from Vancouver to Clackamas Co.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after a police chase from Vancouver, Wash. into Clackamas County, according to the Vancouver Police Department. At about 3 p.m., police responded to a carjacking at the Vancouver Mall at 8900 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim told police that she...
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
‘I want the whole city back’: Portlanders still seeking relief from rampant crime, drug-use
In the latest chapter of a book that doesn't seem to have a satisfying resolution, business and community leaders are once again coming together to say they are tired of feeling unsafe in Portland.
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022. The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022. Standouts:. 94 homicides in 2022 was...
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
Woman arrested after traffic stop uncovers 130 grams of meth
A Corvallis woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
