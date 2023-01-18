ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

kptv.com

6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom

Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Former club official accused of theft

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
CAMAS, WA
The Oregonian

kptv.com

Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
ESTACADA, OR
kptv.com

Portland police reveal 2022 shooting statistics showing rising trends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a new report detailing shooting incidents and gun-related homicide statistics for 2022. The statistics are added to a rolling and annual comparative graph, representing incidents from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022. Standouts:. 94 homicides in 2022 was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
PORTLAND, OR

