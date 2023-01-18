Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
Yardbarker
Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break
Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (5-3 L @ EDM), Dec. 23 (5-2 W @ EDM) and Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 109-121-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-52-12-7 record at home. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Tampa Bay. The Flames homestand continues as they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a matinee match-up. As per the lines and pairings used during the pre-game skate, today's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube -...
NHL
Postgame Report | Cozens nets overtime winner on Ryan Miller Night
Throughout his career, Ryan Miller had a flair for the dramatic and on a night dedicated to him, the Buffalo Sabres delivered an emotional overtime victory. Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into the extra period Thursday to lift the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank.
NHL
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin game-time decision for Capitals
Bobrovsky out at least 3 games for Panthers; Letang won't travel with Penguins to face Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision when the Capitals visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Bruins Issue Update On Tomas Nosek
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, the following update on forward Tomas Nosek :. Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during the team's 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday, January 19. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.
NHL
Miller's 'little fantasy' comes to life, spurs Sabres to overtime win
Ryan Miller walked into a quiet, empty KeyBank Center for the first time in 2002, after he signed his entry-level contract to officially begin his professional career. The ice and the boards were absent; a lone net was placed on the concrete floor as a symbol of what Miller would be working to attain. Even then, he had his sights higher.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (23-17-3) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-23-3) 8:00 PM MT | ROGERS ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vancouver Canucks for the final meeting this season. Vancouver has bested Colorado in the teams' first two matchups this season - 4-3 on November 23 and 4-2 on January 5. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT inside of Rogers Arena.
NHL
Avalanche Conclude Road Trip with 2-1 Shootout Win Over Kraken
The Colorado Avalanche concluded their three-game road trip with a solid 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Colorado is now 25-17-3 on the season and has won five-straight games. For the Avalanche, Alex Newhook scored in regulation, while Nathan MacKinnon sealed the victory...
NHL
Officials Update: TBL @ EDM
Linesman Travis Toomey will not return to the Lightning/Oilers game after sustaining an injury in the first period. The game will continue with two Referees and one Linesman. Writers make their cases for Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, Pacific for Feb. 4 game in Florida. NHL.com @NHLdotcom. January 20, 2023. The rosters...
NHL
Preds Foundation, SmileDirectClub Award SuperGrant to YAIPak
SuperGrant Will Be Presented Saturday Prior to the Predators' Game vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Nashville, Tenn. (January 21, 2023) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and SmileDirectClub announced today that YAIPak, a mobile crisis response program, will be presented with a SuperGrant totaling $35,500 tonight as the Predators host the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena. The SuperGrant will cover the cost of pallet shelving and the purchase of a forklift to increase storage capacity and better manage supplies.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
Comments / 0