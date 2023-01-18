ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 83

Sandman
3d ago

Once again he is sticking his nose where it doesn't belong. This is not the governor's job. Why isn't he taking care of floridians legitimate needs? I am so disgusted with him.

Reply(32)
30
OneAverageWhiteGuy
3d ago

Whatever happened to medical pruvacy? This government is becoming more fascist by the day. Blocking Sunshine Law rrquests. Blockibg media queations. Banning Books. Making up threats. Sounds very Orwlellian 1984 like.

Reply
12
Robert Scott
3d ago

Kharmas a b...h. Wait til it shows up in his family. Its not a choice to be that way. Ive dealt with it since I was5 years old. Ive tried drugs,alchohol to try and deal with it.lm 65, and the only thing thats helped is accepting it.Im happy,love my family , and neither do I bother children. Shame on the media who say we do. If Govenor DeSantis has his way, we will be living a Dystopian way of life

Reply
8
Related
floridapolitics.com

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

"It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display." A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African-American studies, rendered by the...
blackchronicle.com

‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future

More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

What a state email about abortion pills to Florida medical providers could mean

Florida’s health leaders recently warned medical providers against distributing abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the medication's commercial use. Earlier this month, the FDA approved commercial sales of mifepristone, the first of two drugs in medication abortions, which were typically dispensed only by abortion clinics,...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida College System Presidents back Gov. DeSantis’ higher education vision

The Governor has sought to quash 'the progressivist higher education agenda.' '. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. hailed a statement Wednesday from the Florida College System’s Presidents as support for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vision of higher education — “a repudiation of the progressivist higher education agenda.”
FLORIDA STATE
districtadministration.com

Why DeSantis now wants to ban AP African-American Studies from schools

Apparently, rejecting a new AP African-American Studies class jibes with celebrating Martin Luther King Day for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just days before DeSantis took to social media to praise the civil rights leader’s legacy, his administration reportedly barred AP African-American Studies from being offered in Florida classrooms even as it’s being piloted in dozens of U.S. high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy