Once again he is sticking his nose where it doesn't belong. This is not the governor's job. Why isn't he taking care of floridians legitimate needs? I am so disgusted with him.
Whatever happened to medical pruvacy? This government is becoming more fascist by the day. Blocking Sunshine Law rrquests. Blockibg media queations. Banning Books. Making up threats. Sounds very Orwlellian 1984 like.
Kharmas a b...h. Wait til it shows up in his family. Its not a choice to be that way. Ive dealt with it since I was5 years old. Ive tried drugs,alchohol to try and deal with it.lm 65, and the only thing thats helped is accepting it.Im happy,love my family , and neither do I bother children. Shame on the media who say we do. If Govenor DeSantis has his way, we will be living a Dystopian way of life
