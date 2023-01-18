Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
focushillsboro.com
Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen
On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
philomathnews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Corvallis metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
thatoregonlife.com
The Beautiful Restored Train Station In Oregon That’s Now An Exquisite Place To Dine
Dining out should always be an enjoyable time, but not often when picking a place to dine do we consider a unique or historic place. With a dining experience you won’t soon forget The Waterfront Depot restaurant located on the Siuslaw River in Florence is as unique and rich in history as it gets.
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Devin Brooks, top uncommitted Oregon prospect, focusing on 3 — Oregon, USC and Washington
It's early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but Clackamas junior Devin Brooks has established himself as the state's top uncommitted player. Both Lakeridge wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen (USC) and North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano (Oregon) are already committed, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound ...
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
wholecommunity.news
Eugene City Hall moving to riverfront
Eugene claims a prime riverfront location for its next City Hall. The City of Eugene and Eugene Water and Electric Board have agreed to enter negotiations for the city to purchase EWEB’s former riverfront headquarters property. The property would maintain this valuable public building space along the river for...
WWEEK
Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Interim Director Leah Feldon Are Finalists for Top Environmental Quality Job
As Gov. Tina Kotek rounds out the hiring of new agency directors, two finalists have emerged for one of the most visible government executive jobs in Salem. WW has learned that the remaining candidates to replace Richard Whitman as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are interim director Leah Feldon, a longtime senior DEQ staffer, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner, an environmental lawyer.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
