WTVC
Hamilton County teachers share concerns over lost differentiated compensation Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Tensions were high in the first school board meeting of the year as officials and teachers discussed differentiated pay. Differentiated compensation allows Hamilton County staff to earn up to 20% more in total compensation. This payment is determined by participating in additional roles, teaching hard...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Students Network with Area Employers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re never too young to network. That’s what some Hamilton County middle and high school students are doing with local companies, as they “Get Future Ready.”. It’s one way they’re driving our economy forward. “The Chamber’s involvement with ‘Get Future...
WTVC
Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WTVC
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions
CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Former PTA president brought back to Georgia on child molestation charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time. Sgt. Smith says Spillers already […]
Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
DOJ: Cumberland Co. agrees to change policies after correctional officer forced to resign over opioid use disorder meds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn — The Department of Justice said Wednesday they asked a court to approve a consent decree with Cumberland County to change its policies after the DOJ said a corrections corporal was forced to resign for taking prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder. The DOJ said...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
WDEF
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WTVC
'Near death experience': Family of 10 grateful after Meigs County tornado
Decatur, Tenn. — An EF0 tornado struck Decatur, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12. One family says they had a near death experience because they were unaware the tornado was coming. "'We're gonna die,'" says Barbara Mask, Jessica's mom. "You know, what can you think? You're in an RV, not...
WDEF
Spillers Being Held Without Bond in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More information is coming out on a Hamilton County man accused of numerous sex crimes in Georgia. Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Spillers was arrested on Monday in Hamilton County according to the Troup County Jail in Georgia. Spillers lives in Ooltewah, but these charges are from the...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
