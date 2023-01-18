ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVC

Opposing reproductive rights groups protest at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reproductive health remains a contentious topic in the US almost six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark decision which ruled that the Constitution of the United States conferred the right to choose to have an abortion. This Sunday the debate...
WTVC

Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions

CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CBS 42

Former PTA president brought back to Georgia on child molestation charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time. Sgt. Smith says Spillers already […]
Daily Energy Insider

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WDEF

UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
chattanoogapulse.com

UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
WDEF

Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
WDEF

Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF

Spillers Being Held Without Bond in Georgia

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More information is coming out on a Hamilton County man accused of numerous sex crimes in Georgia. Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Spillers was arrested on Monday in Hamilton County according to the Troup County Jail in Georgia. Spillers lives in Ooltewah, but these charges are from the...
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
