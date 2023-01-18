‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar

Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Batich
2d ago
You can't trust ANYONE anymore!! it's very scary and painful, I've had to learn the hard way. Please take my advice and stay in pairs, the buddy system definitely helps! so sorry this had to happen to yet another trusting young woman.
Renae Manton
3d ago
Number 1 rule when you are out, NEVER TAKE A DRINK FROM ANYONE AND 2 if YOU WALK AWAY FROM YOUR DRINK LEAVE IT. PREDATORS are out there and they prey on vulnerable people. Do not set yourself up to be a victim. I’m glad this guy was caught but it makes you think, how many other times has he done this and not been caught? He just seem to comfortable and sure of himself to me….
short shala
3d ago
I've been reading the news a lot lately and it has made me a lil scared to leave home
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB
53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
WCJB
67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
cw34.com
WATCH: Florida man's run from deputies ends in the sand
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's run from deputies in a Mercedes Benz ended in the sand. On Jan. 15, around 3 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a white Mercedes C240 swerving within the lane, speeding, and crossing over the center yellow line. Deputies...
WCJB
Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute with his landlord ended with a man from Trenton behind bars in Gilchrist County. Deputies were called to a residence near SW 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant-landlord issue. After an investigation deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Junior for several felonies. These include...
WCJB
‘We’re praying for the family’: Suspect in murder case identified after body was discovered in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies are charging Joshua hall, 36, with murder after being arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun onto an RTS bus in Gainesville. Deputies say they connected Hall to the body of Corey Grimmage, 36. They say Hall shot Grimmage multiple times leaving his body on a dirt road.
mycbs4.com
Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog
Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
WCJB
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
