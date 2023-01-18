ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar

By Alexus Goings
WCJB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 8

Elizabeth Batich
2d ago

You can't trust ANYONE anymore!! it's very scary and painful, I've had to learn the hard way. Please take my advice and stay in pairs, the buddy system definitely helps! so sorry this had to happen to yet another trusting young woman.

3
Renae Manton
3d ago

Number 1 rule when you are out, NEVER TAKE A DRINK FROM ANYONE AND 2 if YOU WALK AWAY FROM YOUR DRINK LEAVE IT. PREDATORS are out there and they prey on vulnerable people. Do not set yourself up to be a victim. I’m glad this guy was caught but it makes you think, how many other times has he done this and not been caught? He just seem to comfortable and sure of himself to me….

2
short shala
3d ago

I've been reading the news a lot lately and it has made me a lil scared to leave home

5
 

