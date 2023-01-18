SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skies are dry to start our Sunday, but some wet snow is on the way to Central New York. See how much we should see below. An area of low pressure will track east across the mid-Atlantic states Sunday and eventually converge with a coastal storm by Monday morning and travel up the coast. What this means for us in central New York is this system’s track is favorable for accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The snow accumulations will be limited though due to the storm not strengthening fast enough, it’s not that cold, and the system is a fast mover. Still, with slippery roads expected, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Madison, southern Oneida, Cortland, and Chenango counties from 5PM Sunday through 10AM Monday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO