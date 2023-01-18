Read full article on original website
Snow arrives late Sunday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skies are dry to start our Sunday, but some wet snow is on the way to Central New York. See how much we should see below. An area of low pressure will track east across the mid-Atlantic states Sunday and eventually converge with a coastal storm by Monday morning and travel up the coast. What this means for us in central New York is this system’s track is favorable for accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The snow accumulations will be limited though due to the storm not strengthening fast enough, it’s not that cold, and the system is a fast mover. Still, with slippery roads expected, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Madison, southern Oneida, Cortland, and Chenango counties from 5PM Sunday through 10AM Monday.
cnycentral.com
Snowy system for CNY Sunday through Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Overnight we'll have some broken clouds and a partial clearing in some areas. It will be a few degrees colder tonight compared to last night with lows in the 20s. A bigger snow maker arrives on Sunday! It will be a cloudy and quiet start to the...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
cnycentral.com
Car dealership destroyed in early morning fire in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments and emergency crews have responded to a large fire at a car dealership in Cortland Friday morning. Cortland County 911 dispatchers said it broke out just before 3:00 a.m. at the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3878 Rt. 281. No injuries have...
whcuradio.com
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
City trying to compile years of Common Council meeting minutes missing from website
ITHACA, N.Y.—When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the patterns of daily life and launched the world into crisis mode, there was a widespread breakdown in the City of Ithaca’s system to make the meeting minutes of its governing bodies available to the wider public—though videos of the meetings have been consistently posted. The issue is still yet to be resolved, but city officials say they’re working on it.
Cayuga County to celebrate Restaurant Week: Nine days of deals, specials and promotions
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 7th annual Restaurant Week from January 20 through the 28, promoting multiple restaurants. During Restaurant Week, participants can enjoy 9 days of deals, specials and promotions. Participating Chamber-Member restaurants will be offering special prix fixe menus, appetizers, drink specials and much more […]
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit closed for good
Fans are mourning the closure of a 45 year-old spiedie institution as Lupo's S&S Char Pit has closed for good.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/21/23)
Staying cloudy for all of Saturday. Northwesterly winds are in favor of lake effect flurries this morning. Flurries taper off in the afternoon as high pressure moves in. Staying dry for the rest of the day. Highs reach the mid 30’s. TONIGHT:. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with dry...
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
The Ithaca Voice
