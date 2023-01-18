ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

CBS 17

NC road rage ends with man shooting into car on I-40, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
WFMY NEWS2

Road Rage| Shot fired on I-40 in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.
WFMY NEWS2

1 person hospitalized after aggravated assault in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to Larkin Street, Sunday morning around 5 a.m. Police said it was in reference to an aggravated assault. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No suspect information was available. Police have not provided any additional information at this time....
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, killed in drive-thru of Popeyes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot in the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, according to police. Officers were called to the Popeyes on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting. Police said they found 32-year-old Rashaad Pitts dead in the parking lot once they arrived.
FOX8 News

Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
abc45.com

Two GPD officers arrested; fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
WXII 12

Wrong-way driver dead after causing crash killing woman, 2 children, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fourth person has died as the result of a wrong-way crash in Davidson County earlier this month, North Carolina troopers said. On Jan. 9, two vehicles – a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV – were traveling north on Highway 109 when another vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, driving south, traveled left of center and hit the Chrysler head-on before crashing into the Chevrolet.
WFMY NEWS2

2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WFMY NEWS2

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 lanes closed due to car crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Be wary of this on your commute home!. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 near High Point and Liberty Road are closed due to a car crash. The closures are near mile marker 113 heading south. The impact on traffic is expected to be high.
abc45.com

GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
WDBJ7.com

Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
Greensboro, NC
