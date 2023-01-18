GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO