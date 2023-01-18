Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
atozsports.com
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
Former Alabama star, Detroit Lions defensive assistant to coach in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama football star and current Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton will be headed to Mobile to coach defensive backs in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to Executive Director Jim Nagy. A Montgomery native, Dion Hamilton played linebacker under Coach Nick Saban and was part of […]
Four-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Visiting 1 Program This Weekend
It's been an interesting few weeks for four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada. The top quarterback recruit is reportedly leaving the Florida Gators program not long after signing his National Letter of Intent to play there. After a massive NIL deal allegedly collapsed, Rashada decided to ...
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing
The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities. On […] The post Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill 'Strong Need' With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have many needs, but could they fulfill their strongest one going into the draft?
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning
Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, former Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Kordell Stewart sounded the alarm about Allen’s recent play. “Josh Allen is imploding as we speak. He falls outside of the Top 5 for me.”@KSlash10 had THOUGHTS […] The post ‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal
Trezmen Marshall played in 14 games for the Bulldogs on their way to the national title last season.
Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman 'Won't Ratify My Contract' to Become Head Coach
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed won't have his contract ratified by Bethune-Cookman University.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Start NFL Draft Meetings With NAIA DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking into a small school defensive lineman.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
