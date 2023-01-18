ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing

The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities. On […] The post Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, former Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Kordell Stewart sounded the alarm about Allen’s recent play. “Josh Allen is imploding as we speak. He falls outside of the Top 5 for me.”@KSlash10 had THOUGHTS […] The post ‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick

For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

