Crash involving 9 semitrailers, 12 other vehicles in Arapahoe County closes I-70 to Kansas border

Weather: Snowstorm trekking into southeast Colorado, some northeast areas
After a significant snowstorm hit northeast Colorado earlier this week, the southeast corner of the state is now under a winter storm warning as a storm approaches Friday. The National Weather Service is not counting Fort Morgan and some areas of Northeast Colorado out for more snow. Fort Morgan is...
97-year-old woman freezes to death outside Louisville nursing home, prompting investigation and lawsuit
The temperature sat around 15 degrees when a 97-year-old resident of the Balfour at Lavendar Farms senior living facility in Louisville walked out of the building last year in the middle of the night wearing a nightgown, robe, boots and gloves. When the door locked shut behind Mary Jo Staub,...
Police find no evidence that Aurora Taco Bell put rat poison in man’s food
Investigators found no evidence that employees at an Aurora Taco Bell laced an irate customer’s food with rat poison last weekend, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. The office is asking the customer to contact them after multiple attempts to reach him, including...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife to attend the 2023 Farm Show
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a workshop and operate an extensive booth at the 2023 Farm Show in Greeley. The Farm Show runs from Jan 24-26 at Island Grove Park. CPW will have representatives on hand to talk about state parks, hunter outreach, and education opportunities. The CPW workshop...
Coach Prime’s bringing blue chips to CU in nationally-ranked transfer class
In his first season in Boulder, Coach Prime is bringing his luggage, and it’s Louis, as promised. Since Deion Sanders took over in December, Colorado’s 2023 transfer class has rocketed up the national rankings. The class has been ranked as high as No. 1 by 247Sports, and is currently No. 3, just behind Florida State and Auburn and ahead of Southern California.
