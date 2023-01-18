ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Crash involving 9 semitrailers, 12 other vehicles in Arapahoe County closes I-70 to Kansas border

By Kieran Nicholson
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Weather: Snowstorm trekking into southeast Colorado, some northeast areas

After a significant snowstorm hit northeast Colorado earlier this week, the southeast corner of the state is now under a winter storm warning as a storm approaches Friday. The National Weather Service is not counting Fort Morgan and some areas of Northeast Colorado out for more snow. Fort Morgan is...
COLORADO STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Police find no evidence that Aurora Taco Bell put rat poison in man’s food

Investigators found no evidence that employees at an Aurora Taco Bell laced an irate customer’s food with rat poison last weekend, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. The office is asking the customer to contact them after multiple attempts to reach him, including...
AURORA, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado Parks and Wildlife to attend the 2023 Farm Show

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a workshop and operate an extensive booth at the 2023 Farm Show in Greeley. The Farm Show runs from Jan 24-26 at Island Grove Park. CPW will have representatives on hand to talk about state parks, hunter outreach, and education opportunities. The CPW workshop...
GREELEY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Coach Prime’s bringing blue chips to CU in nationally-ranked transfer class

In his first season in Boulder, Coach Prime is bringing his luggage, and it’s Louis, as promised. Since Deion Sanders took over in December, Colorado’s 2023 transfer class has rocketed up the national rankings. The class has been ranked as high as No. 1 by 247Sports, and is currently No. 3, just behind Florida State and Auburn and ahead of Southern California.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy