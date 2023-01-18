Crash involving 9 semitrailers, 12 other vehicles in Arapahoe County closes I-70 to Kansas border

In his first season in Boulder, Coach Prime is bringing his luggage, and it’s Louis, as promised. Since Deion Sanders took over in December, Colorado’s 2023 transfer class has rocketed up the national rankings. The class has been ranked as high as No. 1 by 247Sports, and is currently No. 3, just behind Florida State and Auburn and ahead of Southern California.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO