MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Former relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs David Phelps announces his retirement.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93
The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star
The Seattle Mariners have successfully recruited a player who used to give them headaches in divisional play. Seattle announced Thursday that they have signed veteran infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract. La Stella is getting a Major League deal. The 33-year-old La Stella made an All-Star team with the AL West rival Los... The post Mariners bringing in former rival All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
