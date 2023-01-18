For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...

