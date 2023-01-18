Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Teases More ‘Aquaman’, DC Universe Future & David Zaslav Sit-Down
“I love [James] Gunn and so there’s gonna be some really cool things, what they’re doing with DC, and I definitely will be in more than just one,” Jason Momoa said Friday at the Sundance Film Festival when asked about his DC Universe future. “There’s room for me to play a couple different [roles],” the Aquaman actor said. “I’ve seen other actors do it. Yeah. I want a shot.” At the Park City shindig ahead of tonight’s premiere of the documentary Deep Rising, on which Momoa serves as narrator and executive producer, the Game of Thrones alum detailed a recent meeting with...
Sundance’s ‘Cat Person’: Director Susanna Fogel Looks at Modern Dating, the Gender Divide in Life and on Screen
For her third feature film, “Cat Person,” which plays in the Premieres section of Sundance Film Festival, director Susanna Fogel and screenwriter Michelle Ashford felt strongly that the film should be the “next instalment in the conversation that we’ve been having with these films that have dealt with issues of gender, relationships, consent, sexuality and dating over the past several years,” Fogel tells Variety. There has been a “crop of movies that spoke of this moment in the zeitgeist by presenting this sort of revenge feminism, where the woman is avenging the years of oppression and the men are put in...
Millie Bobby Brown is a Sword-Wielding Dragon-Slayer in First ‘Damsel’ Footage
Millie Bobby Brown gets to have a sword in the first-look footage for her upcoming Netflix movie Damsel, and all we can say is: It’s about time! Imagine if they had given Eleven a sword in Season 1 of Stranger Things—there’s no way Papa would have come back from the dead.
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest
The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
Anna Kendrick Recalls Watching Twilight Co-Stars Become the "Most Famous People"
Watch: Anna Kendrick Teases A Simple Favor 2: "It's So Good" The Twilight years were a weird time for Anna Kendrick. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress recalled the massive fame that was thrust upon her co-stars following the worldwide success of the cult '00s vampire film franchise, in which she played Jessica Stanley, friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.
Jenna Ortega Was the Star of the Saint Laurent Show in a Backless Hooded Dress
On Tuesday, January 17, Saint Laurent hosted a gathering to reveal its menswear collections for fall-winter 2023–2024 at the Bourse du Commerce in Paris. Included on the star-studded guest list was actor Jenna Ortega, who raised her fashion status even more—if that’s possible—in a dress that garnered a lot of attention.
‘Boy Meets World’ Writer Claims Co-Creator April Kelly Was Fired After Season 1: ‘It Was Traumatic’
The curtain on “Boy Meets World” continues to be pulled back via the “Pod Meets World” podcast. During Wednesday’s episode, writer Janette Kotichas joined hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong to discuss her experience on the show working under co-creators Michael Jacobs and April Kelly. She explained that she already had a working relationship with Kelly, who told her she’d pitched the idea of the show to Disney and they were pairing her up with another writer to create the show. With that, Kelly brought her into “Boy Meets World.” Fishel noted that past writers who had been on the...
Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022
Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Who Was Hit the Hardest By That '70s Show Reunion
Watch: That '70s Show Original Cast on New Series: "Happy to be Home" "The same old thing we did last week"—or in this case, two decades ago!. That '90s Show has officially premiered, reuniting most of the cast of That '70s Show 20 years after we last saw them in Red and Kitty Forman's iconic basement.
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence
Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
Everything to Know About Chase Sui Wonders After Pete Davidson PDA Pics
Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island may have found a new queen. Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his romance with Chase Sui Wonders on Jan. 19, during a packed PDA-packed outing to Universal Studios Hollywood. The pair—who co-starred in the 2022 horror comedy...
Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Watch: Aubrey O'Day CLAPS BACK at Photoshop Allegations. The Danity Kane alum is expecting her first baby, E! News can confirm. The news comes just three days after Aubrey was photographed gently cradling her stomach as she walked down the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles.
Cause of Death Revealed for C.J. Harris, 31-Year-Old American Idol Alum
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The American Idol alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
Storm Reid Wants Euphoria Season 3 to Have More Joy and Less Heartbreak
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. Storm Reid is ready for her high school drama to be a little more high school and a little less drama. While promoting her new thriller film Missing, the Euphoria actress teased what she'd like to see for her character Gia when the HBO series eventually returns for season three.
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Claims at Sundance Film Festival
Watch: Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors. Dakota Johnson drew a notable reaction from the crowd at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The actress appeared at the event's inaugural dinner Jan. 19 to present an award to Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, whose 2017 film co-starred Armie Hammer. In her speech, Johnson made a joke about not being able to take part in that particular movie.
