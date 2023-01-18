Read full article on original website
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Pedestrian killed in crash, Lakeside police say
The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
Adams, DougCo state patrol cruisers struck during heavy snowstorm
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 19, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles, one in Douglas County and one in Adams, were hit by drivers within hours of each other during this week’s winter storm. No injuries were reported.
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Deteriorating road conditions trigger temporary I-70 closure, now reopened
A tweet published just before 11 a.m. on Saturday by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed that a large portion of Interstate 70 has been closed.
19-year-old dies in Northglenn shooting, police say one in custody
A 19-year-old died after a shooting Saturday morning in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. in Northglenn.
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
KDVR.com
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
1310kfka.com
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Mountain lion sighting reported in Englewood
Police said a mountain lion sighting was called in and they're working to investigate the claim Friday night.
Officer who threatened Elijah McClain during fatal arrest re-hired by Aurora PD
Matthew Green, a K-9 officer at the time, threatened to unleash a police dog on McClain during the 2019 encounter that led to the 23-year-old's death. Now, he's back with Aurora PD.
Deputies searching for suspects in Douglas County crime spree
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.
Vandals cause estimated $26,000 of damage a park in Colorado
Officials from the Broomfield Police Department are looking for information regarding a vandalism incident that resulted in roughly $26,000 worth of damage at Commons Park last weekend. The incident reportedly happened overnight on Friday last week, according to a news release. The vandal(s) drove their car in circles on the...
What are the rules when a trooper wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
Driving You Crazy: What are the rules when a first responder wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Man dies after early morning shooting in Denver
A man has died after he was shot in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street in Denver early Wednesday morning.
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CO: WINTER WX: CHAIN REACTION CRASH SHUTS DOWN HWY
Chain reaction crash in Aurora, CO, leaves part of I-70 shutdown. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
