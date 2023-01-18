ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Related
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville officials challenged with more utility woes

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Plans are being made to begin repairs Friday on a sewer line break in Steubenville that has snarled traffic in a section of the city. Crews became aware of the sewer break on Thursday afternoon. "This is unstable platform here, this part of the road,” City...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Man jailed after Belmont County stabbing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man is behind bars after a stabbing earlier this week in Belmont County. Calen Antonacci, 37, Tiltonsville, is accused of the crime earlier this week on Farmington Road in Bridgeport. Antonacci was taken into custody on site by the Belmont County Sheriff's Office and...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Steubenville sewer collapse due to outdated brick line

UPDATE: City Manager James Mavromatis tells 7News there is no definite time of completion yet. He says cuts have been made in the road, but no excavation has happened. The sewer is outdated and made of brick according to Mavromatis, and others of this kind are in several places around Steubenville. STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

White pleads not guilty in noted hit and run case

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Paul White, accused of a hit and run involving a 7-year-old boy on Kings Creek Road in August, has entered a not-guilty plea in Hancock County Circuit Court. Prosecutor Steven Dragisich said White's trial is scheduled for March 20. White is charged with leaving the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV

