WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
Ohio Deputies looking for man that assaulted woman near Park and Ride off Ohio Interstate
Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470 The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM. Officials say a woman observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride. The witness […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials challenged with more utility woes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Plans are being made to begin repairs Friday on a sewer line break in Steubenville that has snarled traffic in a section of the city. Crews became aware of the sewer break on Thursday afternoon. "This is unstable platform here, this part of the road,” City...
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
whbc.com
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
WTOV 9
Man jailed after Belmont County stabbing
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man is behind bars after a stabbing earlier this week in Belmont County. Calen Antonacci, 37, Tiltonsville, is accused of the crime earlier this week on Farmington Road in Bridgeport. Antonacci was taken into custody on site by the Belmont County Sheriff's Office and...
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse jailed; accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
An East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home has been booked into the Mahoning County jail. Vanessa Schreffler, 45, was indicted recently on charges of theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A report filed by...
UPDATE: Steubenville sewer collapse due to outdated brick line
UPDATE: City Manager James Mavromatis tells 7News there is no definite time of completion yet. He says cuts have been made in the road, but no excavation has happened. The sewer is outdated and made of brick according to Mavromatis, and others of this kind are in several places around Steubenville. STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — […]
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WTOV 9
Impending closure of Sammis Plant a harsh reality for entities that benefited from it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The shock of the closing of the Sammis Plant’s closure may have dissipated, but the reality remains very real. Other entities around Stratton and the county are going to suffer, including Edison Local School District. Superintendent Bill Beattie says their 2024 budget will be...
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
WTOV 9
Sewer line collapse, subsequent sink hole leads to road closures in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A sewer line collapse and subsequent sink hole is leading to lengthy road closures in Steubenville. Wellesley Extension from Carnegie Avenue to just north of Franklin Avenue and Franklin Avenue from University Boulevard to -- and including Wellesley Extension Intersection -- are closed to all traffic because of the collapse.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
WTOV 9
White pleads not guilty in noted hit and run case
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Paul White, accused of a hit and run involving a 7-year-old boy on Kings Creek Road in August, has entered a not-guilty plea in Hancock County Circuit Court. Prosecutor Steven Dragisich said White's trial is scheduled for March 20. White is charged with leaving the...
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
