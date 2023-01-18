Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Bozeman home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
Bozeman PD report two people were killed in a semi-truck crash Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks. Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported. Officers worked with...
2 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department officials say two people were killed in a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Friday morning. Multiple first responders were called in after receiving reports of a semi off the interstate around 3:20 a.m. Officials say the victims had to be...
Sensitive Lands Plan team to host open house for Gallatin Valley community
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team will host the Love Your Land Open House, a kickoff event for the community to learn about how rapidly the valley is growing, the planning process and how to become involved. The open house takes place Jan. 31...
Has This Unique Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Closed Down?
This restaurant was one spot that I would constantly recommend to friends and family if they were in town. I hope this isn't the end. Bozeman is a city where changes are consistent, whether it deals with housing, businesses, or people. This is especially true when it's regarding Downtown Bozeman. That's why I hope this isn't the case with this restaurant.
Resident reacts to Bozeman Health's drafting land use plan for Highland Glen
A popular recreational spot called Highland Glen may be turned into a commercial area in the future according to Bozeman Health’s draft land plan.
Belgrade man sentenced to prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to a prohibited person in possession of firearms Thursday. Christopher Lee Wylie, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. According to court documents,...
Popular Belgrade restaurant back open following fire in 2021
For 14 long months, Center Ice Cafe sat closed and dark while the Belgrade Community anxiously waited for it to reopen again.
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
Bozeman officials seek feedback on new community center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is looking for feedback on a new community center. Development plans include a library, recreation and swim center. On Thursday, officials hosted an open house at the Public Safety Center, and locals stopped by to view concept art and share their thoughts.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
MSU researchers, collaborators launch site to help farmers, ranchers combat stress
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a recent survey, researchers at Montana State University found that farmers and ranchers in Montana and the West experience a medium level of stress on average. Agricultural stress can be caused by weather, crop yield, debt, family issues and more, impacting sleep schedules, physical and...
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life
Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
This Bozeman Dog Is Currently In Top 5 For National Contest.
We all know that dogs are man's (and woman's) best friend. They're loyal and loving, and always seem to be glad to see us whether we've been gone for 15 minutes, or 15 days. Bozeman is undoubtedly a dog-friendly town. We have lovely dog parks, plus many businesses allow and even welcome your 4-legged friend to accompany you when shopping or in some cases, dining out. It's one of the many reasons so many people love Bozeman.
