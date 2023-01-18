Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Bread Alone Café to close Lake Katrine location
Bread Alone Café in Lake Katrine will close to customers after shutting its doors on Sunday. The bakery, known for its certified organic breads and other baked goods, announced that the café in its Ulster County headquarters will no longer serve as a café to the public, but serve as a "cafeteria and break room" space for its employees. It first announced the news on its Facebook page.
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
What County in the Hudson Valley Has Had the Most Natural Disasters
New York and the Hudson Valley have endured their share of weather-related disasters through the years. From blizzards, to flash floods, to both Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, just to name a few. But have you ever wondered what part of the area is most vulnerable to natural disasters?. USA Today...
Party goods manufacturer files Chapter 11
MID-HUDSON – Amscan Inc., a party goods manufacturer with facilities in Chester and the Town of Newburgh, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The two Orange County locations employ hundreds of workers. The company filed on Tuesday, January 17 in Bankruptcy Court of...
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Overpass in Lower Hudson Valley, Lands on Van
Police say a tragic incident unfolded Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer went off an overpass and landed on another vehicle below. The crash caused significant delays, according to Daily Voice. New York State police are still investigating the crash scene for more details. *** CBS has identified the deceased truck...
New Twist on an Old Place The Lemon Squeeze Opens in New Paltz NY
Over the past year or so we have seen many restaurants change hands. In some cases, the changing of the guard goes unnoticed but in others, there is a complete transformation. Gina O'Brien and Ed Carroll the couple behind the newest restaurant to open in New Paltz are a perfect example of what I mean when I say complete transformation. Sticking to the original footprint of the business they took the restaurant down to its structural bones, and then re-envisioned a whole new space that feels like it has always been there at 107 Main Street in New Paltz.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
OSHA Probes New York State Amazons For ‘Serious Worker Injuries’
An Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley is part of an investigation into causing "serious worker injuries." On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at three warehouse facilities, including one in the Hudson Valley. Hudson...
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State
You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
