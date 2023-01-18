ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?

Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
MARLBORO, NY
Times Herald-Record

Bread Alone Café to close Lake Katrine location

Bread Alone Café in Lake Katrine will close to customers after shutting its doors on Sunday. The bakery, known for its certified organic breads and other baked goods, announced that the café in its Ulster County headquarters will no longer serve as a café to the public, but serve as a "cafeteria and break room" space for its employees. It first announced the news on its Facebook page.
LAKE KATRINE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York

Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Party goods manufacturer files Chapter 11

MID-HUDSON – Amscan Inc., a party goods manufacturer with facilities in Chester and the Town of Newburgh, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The two Orange County locations employ hundreds of workers. The company filed on Tuesday, January 17 in Bankruptcy Court of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Twist on an Old Place The Lemon Squeeze Opens in New Paltz NY

Over the past year or so we have seen many restaurants change hands. In some cases, the changing of the guard goes unnoticed but in others, there is a complete transformation. Gina O'Brien and Ed Carroll the couple behind the newest restaurant to open in New Paltz are a perfect example of what I mean when I say complete transformation. Sticking to the original footprint of the business they took the restaurant down to its structural bones, and then re-envisioned a whole new space that feels like it has always been there at 107 Main Street in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
tripsavvy.com

10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
94.3 Lite FM

5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
KINGSTON, NY
