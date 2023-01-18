Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska roads remain treacherous Thursday morning
HASTINGS, Neb. -- It's not just the big thoroughfares closing in Nebraska, as several other highways also remain closed or impassable Thursday morning. By Wednesday night, Interstate 80 and Highway 30 remained closed starting at the Wyoming border, with the closure now extended all the way to Grand Island. Several...
KSNB Local4
Snow in North Platte Wednesday morning
Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska. Resistance bands are a great tool to use if you're stuck at home or on the road.
News Channel Nebraska
Hotels near I-80 see boom in business as a result of winter storm
YORK - As a winter storm rolls through Nebraska into Wednesday night, many on the roads in the Cornhusker state are seeing their travel plans be affected. As a result, they have to pull off the road, and unexpectedly wander into a hotel. Such was the case in York, NE....
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
NebraskaTV
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
KSNB Local4
Murphy’s stays open through winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A local business is making it its priority to be open no matter the weather. Murphy’s Wagon Wheel was one of few businesses that stayed open Wednesday afternoon. Managers from the restaurant say on snow days, you never know what business will be like. They...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
NebraskaTV
Man dead following fiery crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in Nance County Tuesday night. According to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near North 370th Avenue, near Genoa. The sheriff’s office said...
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol News
Arizona pair arrested and 50K fentanyl pills seized. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an...
NebraskaTV
Lopers Go 1-2 at Midwest Duals
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team beat No. 23 Western Colorado, 23-16, and fell to both No. 17 Northern State, 22-20, and No. 8 Adams State, 21-18, Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This was day two of the...
WOWT
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
News Channel Nebraska
York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
NebraskaTV
