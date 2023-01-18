Florida children with asthma least impacted by gas stoves

If you have a gas stove in your home, there's a chance it could be contributing to you or your kids dealing with asthma.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found a link between gas stoves, ventilation in your home, and asthma, primarily in children.

According to the study, about 13% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is because of gas stoves.

Pulmonologists say the issue is the chemicals released from the stove.

They cause a similar irritant as secondhand smoke and air population.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said it's not surprising.

"We know that combustion appliances (anything that burns fuels like stoves, ovens, fireplaces, space heaters, etc.) release air pollution, which then gets trapped in indoor spaces. Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Air pollution is well-established as a trigger of asthma," Melanie Carver, Chief Mission Officer, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), told ABC Action News in a statement.

AAFA said some populations are a greater risk, including:

People who have chronic diseases (like asthma) or are pregnant

Seniors and children

Communities of color

People with low income or low-wealth

But here in Florida, the study shows the exposure is much lower.

It found only 3% of Florida children are impacted. The lowest number nationwide.

According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 8% of homes in Florida use gas stoves; 92% use electric.

"If you're using a gas stove, use a kitchen exhaust fan that helps move air from around the stove to outside the home. Or open a window. If you have wood-burning appliances like fireplaces, be sure the chimney is venting properly – have it inspected by someone who is certified," she advised.

Carver also adds if you're shopping around, an electric stove will improve the indoor air quality of your home.

News of the potential link to asthma also caused a frenzy. Many are asking if gas stoves will or should be banned.

Right now, there's no direct action on the table.

The head of the consumer product safety commission addressed the rumors in a quote saying, "To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulation applies to new products."

Despite that tweet, Governor Ron DeSantis continues to talk about protecting gas stoves.

On Wednesday, the governor hinted at adding gas stoves to an upcoming tax-free holiday.

Florida is also one of 20 states with a law prohibiting local governments from banning natural gas.