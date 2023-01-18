ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida children with asthma least impacted by gas stoves

By Jada Williams
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CtA9_0kJMUtET00

If you have a gas stove in your home, there's a chance it could be contributing to you or your kids dealing with asthma.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found a link between gas stoves, ventilation in your home, and asthma, primarily in children.

According to the study, about 13% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is because of gas stoves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGcEE_0kJMUtET00 WFTS

Pulmonologists say the issue is the chemicals released from the stove.

They cause a similar irritant as secondhand smoke and air population.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said it's not surprising.

"We know that combustion appliances (anything that burns fuels like stoves, ovens, fireplaces, space heaters, etc.) release air pollution, which then gets trapped in indoor spaces. Indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Air pollution is well-established as a trigger of asthma," Melanie Carver, Chief Mission Officer, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), told ABC Action News in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbqZU_0kJMUtET00 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health

AAFA said some populations are a greater risk, including:

  • People who have chronic diseases (like asthma) or are pregnant
  • Seniors and children
  • Communities of color
  • People with low income or low-wealth

But here in Florida, the study shows the exposure is much lower.

It found only 3% of Florida children are impacted. The lowest number nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJiON_0kJMUtET00 WFTS

According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 8% of homes in Florida use gas stoves; 92% use electric.

"If you're using a gas stove, use a kitchen exhaust fan that helps move air from around the stove to outside the home. Or open a window. If you have wood-burning appliances like fireplaces, be sure the chimney is venting properly – have it inspected by someone who is certified," she advised.

Carver also adds if you're shopping around, an electric stove will improve the indoor air quality of your home.

News of the potential link to asthma also caused a frenzy. Many are asking if gas stoves will or should be banned.

Right now, there's no direct action on the table.

The head of the consumer product safety commission addressed the rumors in a quote saying, "To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulation applies to new products."

Despite that tweet, Governor Ron DeSantis continues to talk about protecting gas stoves.

On Wednesday, the governor hinted at adding gas stoves to an upcoming tax-free holiday.

Florida is also one of 20 states with a law prohibiting local governments from banning natural gas.

Comments / 23

dev_adv
3d ago

so after 60 years of gas stoves we NOW have health concerns, even with the advances in technology.... remember back in the day when they had pilot lights that ran 24/7

Reply
5
ClickClickBoom
3d ago

Garbage... Cooking releases odors, smoke and other fumes that irritate the lungs. Next you'll need a background check for a gas stove....

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS Miami

Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills

MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case.  CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal.  It cites Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida's iguana invasion is getting worse

MIAMI - Iguanas love taking in the Florida sun, but they're not native to the state and they've become so pervasive that when the temperatures drop, the National Weather Service in Miami issues falling iguana advisories. The iguana population is growing year by year along with a whole set of...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report - Florida Edition

Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy