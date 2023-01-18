Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peak
The richest woman in Montana
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in Montana
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
NBCMontana
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue aid person
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue came to the aid of a person Friday close to West Yellowstone. West Yellowstone Police Dispatch received a call over someone experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath while out snowshoeing on the Riverside Trail one mile east of West Yellowstone.
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman PD report two people were killed in a semi-truck crash Friday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police officers were dispatched to the E Main Interchange off of I-90 for a semi-truck on the railroad tracks. Two people were found to be trapped inside the truck and additional resources were directed to the crash location, the Bozeman Police Department reported. Officers worked with...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
NBCMontana
Fire destroys Bozeman home
MISSOULA, Mont. — A structure fire occurred at the Covered Wagon Mobile Home Park southeast of Oak and 19 with multiple departments responding. The Hyalite Fire Department was the first to be dispatched at 5:47 Sunday Morning. The Bozeman Fire Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin Gateway Fire District,...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
NBCMontana
2 killed in semi crash on I-90 in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department officials say two people were killed in a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Friday morning. Multiple first responders were called in after receiving reports of a semi off the interstate around 3:20 a.m. Officials say the victims had to be...
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Resident reacts to Bozeman Health's drafting land use plan for Highland Glen
A popular recreational spot called Highland Glen may be turned into a commercial area in the future according to Bozeman Health’s draft land plan.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
3 Most Popular Ways To Get Up To Date Montana Road Conditions
Winter arrived here in Montana a couple of months ago. Although spoiled by a few warmer days earlier in the season, we also saw some of the coldest days of the year as well. Snowfall has been a bit light so far this year, but we still have lots of time to get those record inches in the book.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
NBCMontana
MSU researchers, collaborators launch site to help farmers, ranchers combat stress
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a recent survey, researchers at Montana State University found that farmers and ranchers in Montana and the West experience a medium level of stress on average. Agricultural stress can be caused by weather, crop yield, debt, family issues and more, impacting sleep schedules, physical and...
NBCMontana
Sensitive Lands Plan team to host open house for Gallatin Valley community
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team will host the Love Your Land Open House, a kickoff event for the community to learn about how rapidly the valley is growing, the planning process and how to become involved. The open house takes place Jan. 31...
Popular Belgrade restaurant back open following fire in 2021
For 14 long months, Center Ice Cafe sat closed and dark while the Belgrade Community anxiously waited for it to reopen again.
NBCMontana
MSU nursing doctoral student wins business competition for invention
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University nursing doctoral student won the Big Idea Challenge by creating a medical device. Riesa Overstreet is on track to receive her doctor of nursing practice degree in 2024. Overstreet invented a device called Grav-PR, which assists in the administration of fluids or...
NBCMontana
Bozeman officials seek feedback on new community center
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is looking for feedback on a new community center. Development plans include a library, recreation and swim center. On Thursday, officials hosted an open house at the Public Safety Center, and locals stopped by to view concept art and share their thoughts.
NBCMontana
MSU students to hold welcome back round dance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Native American students at Montana State University invite everyone to the inaugural welcome back round dance. A meal gets underway at 5 p.m. at the American Indian Hall, with singing right afterward, featuring songs composed by champion singers from across North America. Everyone is welcome to join in the singing.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
