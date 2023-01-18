ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
cnycentral.com

Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI

SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
Shore News Network

Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested a suspect wanted for multiple home invasion sexual assaults in the city. Shortly after police urged residents to lock their doors and to provide video surveillance, the community delivered. “Almost immediately tips began pouring in regarding the identity of the suspect. We cannot thank the public enough for their assistance,” police reported Monday night. “Additionally, our investigators and officers combed through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage locating the suspect and following his movements that evening.” That information led police to identify a 17-year-old male suspect. He was arrested by police. The The post Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found

UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
