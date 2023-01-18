Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Get Pampered and Shop Local: Inspire at the Grainery's Sip & Shop Event is a Night You Won't Want to Miss!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Related
Police: Woman killed in multi-car crash in Bridgeport
It happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Linen Avenue. Yuri Barral was traveling west when he crashed into Gladys Andrade's vehicle.
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
localsyr.com
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
WKTV
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested a suspect wanted for multiple home invasion sexual assaults in the city. Shortly after police urged residents to lock their doors and to provide video surveillance, the community delivered. “Almost immediately tips began pouring in regarding the identity of the suspect. We cannot thank the public enough for their assistance,” police reported Monday night. “Additionally, our investigators and officers combed through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage locating the suspect and following his movements that evening.” That information led police to identify a 17-year-old male suspect. He was arrested by police. The The post Utica rape suspect arrested, police say he’s 17 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four officers sent to hospital after being attacked by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility were sent to St. Luke’s Medical Center after an attack from an inmate on Friday, January 6. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), an inmate was being escorted by staff to be observed after he made threats […]
WKTV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15. Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital. Following an investigation,...
20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81
TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on the scene, they found many vehicles […]
UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found
UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Comments / 0