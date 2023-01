LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas' second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...

