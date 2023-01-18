ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Federal grant will help NAMI expand their operation

By Dan Mayeres
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Statistics show that one in five people will experience some type of mental health condition in their lifetime.

That makes the service organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI of Greater Wheeling vital to the local community.

A recent federal grant will will allow NAMI to expand their operation right here in the Ohio Valley. The Wheeling based operation is the only Nami Organization in the Mountain State.

They provide mental health education, advocacy and outreach for those dealing with mental health issues.

“The grant is specifically to let us and support us in getting out into the community to provide more mental health training for community members, for faith-based community members for schools. We as a community all want to make sure that we are supporting each other. It’s just really vital that NAMI is here to help provide that support and education to everyone.”

Julie Gomez, Executive Director, NAMI of Greater Wheeling

NAMI of Greater Wheeling is funded mainly by grants, donations and membership fees.
Their facility on Chapline Street provides a drop-in center, specifically for adults with severe mental illness.

They also offer support groups throughout the upper Ohio Valley, for individuals and families dealing with various form of mental illness.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

