Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kiefer named Jasper Assistant Street Commissioner
Mayor Dean Vonderheide has named Matt Kiefer as assistant street commissioner upon the retirement of the former assistant street commissioner, Scott Eckerle. Eckerle retired on December 31, 2022. Kiefer has been with the Jasper Street Department for a total of 23 years, two years as a part-time laborer and 21...
wbiw.com
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
ISP find body in car down ravine in Gibson County
The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
John W. Gentry, 98, Huntingburg
John W. Gentry, 98, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Saint Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lafayette, Indiana. John was born on June 9, 1924, in Warrick County, Indiana, to the late Charlie E. and Tessie C. (Thompson) Gentry. John served in the United States...
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, Huntingburg
Thomas L. “Dog” Riehle, 69, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center. He was born July 14, 1953 in Huntingburg to Adolph and Theresia (Denu) Riehle. Tom received a degree from Bailey Technical School in St. Louis then worked as...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes City Engineer gives update on Main Street Project
The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission met for the first time in 2023 Thursday. As they reorganized, it was decided that all of the officers will remain the same for the year with Tim Smith and Greg Parsley serving as President and Vice President respectively, and Steve Blinn as Secretary. The Commission...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Republicans add to municipal primary
There will be at least one contested race in the Vincennes City Municipal Primary in May. Republican Jack Boger has filed to run as Mayor. He will join current City Council Member Tim Salters, also a Republican and on the Mayoral Ballot. Current Democrat Mayor Joe Yochum as of this...
Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews are still on scene at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew on scene tells us the home appears to […]
Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Water main connection to close 9th Street on Monday
Jasper — The City of Jasper, along with its contractor, will be closing Ninth Street at Newton Street to facilitate the connection of a new water main to an existing water main on Monday, January 23, 2023. This closure will be between Main Street and Newton Street. Traffic won’t...
city-countyobserver.com
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
2022’s most popular used vehicles in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent study on used vehicles reveals that trucks were not only the most popular in the nation, but also in Evansville. iSeeCars looked at over 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicles on the road in 2022 to determine the most popular used cars across the United States, as well as by […]
Comments / 1