ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to allow tenants to stop paying rent stuck in committee

A proposed bill that would allow tenants to stop paying rent when life- or safety-threatening issues had not been repaired failed to pass out of committee Tuesday. House Bill 37, sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, drew praise from both sides of the aisle as well as from apartment associations and others who deal with renters for wanting to ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
Law & Crime

The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.

An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AOL Corp

Housing Market: Factors Retirees Should Consider Before Paying Off Mortgage or Selling

While finding peace and contentment in a “forever home” is the dream of many American adults, retirees are increasingly seeking experiences rather than possessions. Living the lifestyle you deserve might mean making a tough decision between selling your home and paying the mortgage off. Learn: With a Recession...
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help people with rent relief and utility assistance during COVID, could be ending fairly soon. According to the state’s website, the program has officially stopped accepting applications as of January 1. The money, coming from the federal government under the Federal CARES Act, is running […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Mother Jones

House May Vote on Abolishing the IRS—and Income Taxes

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) introduced the Fair Tax Act, a House bill that proposes to abolish the IRS and replace the progressive federal income tax with a national consumption tax.
AOL Corp

Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements

• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
AOL Corp

Tax tips for homeowners 2022: Tax credits and breaks

Homeownership comes with a lot of financial responsibility and a never-ending list of home improvement projects. But for anyone who pays a mortgage, the good news is that you can deduct several home expenses come tax time — especially if you itemize your taxes — or enjoy other tax breaks as a homeowner.
Benzinga

Rents Are Coming Down But Not Enough To Bring Immediate Relief

The last few years have been difficult for renters, landlords and multifamily investors alike. With the winter months typically seeing a halt in rent price increases because the home market tends to freeze at this time of year, what is happening now is unprecedented. But don’t expect to see renters have any significant relief anytime soon.
thededicatedhouse.com

Property Taxes 101: Learning the Ropes

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you own a property? If so, then you’re probably familiar with property taxes. But do you know everything you should about them?. In this blog post, we will discuss the basics of property taxes in the United States. We’ll go over what they are, how they are calculated, and more! So whether you’re a first-time homeowner or just want to learn more about your tax bill, keep reading!

Comments / 0

Community Policy