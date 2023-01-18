ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. A full obituary will be published shortly. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY...
WATERTOWN, NY
Mary Anne McPherson, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Mary Anne McPherson, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. McPherson passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.
CARTHAGE, NY
Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wade A. Oakes, 46, of Champion Street died peacefully on January 17, 2023, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1976, in Carthage, NY to John G. & Donna (Chisamore) Oakes. Wade graduated from Carthage High School in 1994. He served...
CARTHAGE, NY
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay for this year’s ice fishing derby. In Alexandria Bay Saturday, tents were pitched with folks waiting for a bite. “It’s definitely an enjoyable day to come out....
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Blast from the Past: Sledding at Thompson Park in 1999

What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring. A dry January makes for little opportunity to snowmobile on the Tug Hill. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by...
WATERTOWN, NY
Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Deloney, 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday afternoon. A portion of Winslow Street from Washington to Franklin Streets was taped off as local authorities investigated what happened. Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joe Qiaquinto says one...
WATERTOWN, NY
Sherri A. Derouin, 57, of Depauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Sherri A. Derouin, 57, died Tuesday, January 17th, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Sherri was born June 15th, 1965, in Watertown, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Barry Williams. She attended schools at South Jefferson Central and General Brown High School.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
WATERTOWN, NY
Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
WATERTOWN, NY
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them. That’s the case with...
WATERTOWN, NY
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is helping to change lives in the community. The Black River Baggers held a benefit tournament at the Best Western on Watertown’s Washington Street Saturday for Glen Ritz, one of the founding members of the group who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of bone cancer.
WATERTOWN, NY
Athlete of the Week: Maddy Moore

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Indian River who is putting up big numbers in assists and service points. This talented volleyball setter earns this week’s title. Maddy Moore has put together an impressive season so far. Among her recent performances, 18...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Watertown continues working on new zoning plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli announces run for fourth term

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term. He made the announcement Thursday, addressing the public at the Lowville Professional Building on North State Street. “I’m still here. Grateful to the community that has allowed me to be...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Watertown superintendent candidates face public

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Watertown City School District narrows its search for a new superintendent, it was the public’s turn Thursday night to ask questions of the candidates. Robert Finster, Tom Jennings, and Larry Schmiegal are vying for the position. A few dozen parents — and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Next Trinity Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Oswego’s faculty jazz group, the Oswego Jazz Project, will take the stage to present a concert of original compositions and jazz standards. Comprising piano, saxophone, string bass and drums, the award-winning members of this quartet are recording artists and university professors known for their innovative improvisation.
OSWEGO, NY

