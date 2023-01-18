Read full article on original website
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
CBS Austin
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
CBS Austin
Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane Sunday afternoon. The fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According to the department, this is the third fire...
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
CBS Austin
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
CBS Austin
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That is just north of Rutland Drive. ALSO | Man shot and...
CBS Austin
Man in custody for threatening to burn SE Austin house, victim's sister speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Austin home Friday morning is now in police custody. The incident happened on Bitter Creek Drive, east of William Cannon Drive. CBS spoke to witnesses and someone who was inside the residence when it all happened. We spoke...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
