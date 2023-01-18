ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

CBS Austin

Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane Sunday afternoon. The fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According to the department, this is the third fire...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That is just north of Rutland Drive. ALSO | Man shot and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
BELTON, TX

