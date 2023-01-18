ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education. “I actually asked them, ‘Is this like twenty thousand dollars worth of credit in Box Tops?’” said Emily Driggers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF.com

Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital

Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio that offers different classes for all types of ballroom dancing and the Latin dances, and this year, they are celebrating a major milestone. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital. Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Clock is ticking on EMS agreement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta Sportswear Brands to hold job fair

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Sportswear Brands is holding a job fair. The company is looking for full time employees. They say they offer great benefits like vacation, paid absence, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and more. The job fair is Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Giveit4Ward surprises Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giveit4Ward is back, and Candye Smith has another special surprise. She stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and gave 20 kids wonderful gifts that put smiles on their faces. “I’m surprising you girls with some wonderful presents to take home,” she said....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Consulting firm could be hired to figure out Aiken EMS issues

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County leaders are looking for ways to fix the ongoing issues with its Emergency Medical Services Department. “If I catch a fire call or a car wreck with somebody entrapped in it, I can’t respond to that call. I’m stuck because by law, I can’t leave that patient,” New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I have to turn that patient over to someone of equal or higher knowledge.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave

AIKEN, SC

