Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine yearsMajestic NewsAppling, GA
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
Related
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s first hospital in the next few years
Turner Construction is looking for people who are ready to help build what will be the only hospital in Columbia County.
WJBF.com
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education. “I actually asked them, ‘Is this like twenty thousand dollars worth of credit in Box Tops?’” said Emily Driggers,...
Augusta University and U.S. Army team up for higher education
The Army and Augusta University are teaming up to help service members get more access to higher education.
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
WJBF.com
Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital
Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio that offers different classes for all types of ballroom dancing and the Latin dances, and this year, they are celebrating a major milestone. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital. Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio...
Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series returns
At the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Augusta, people from around the community gathered for the return of the "Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series."
WJBF.com
Augusta Mini Theatre honors James Brown and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Local performing arts center paid homage to James Brown and Martin Luther King Jr. “This play here is like soul. You know, you’ve got to have soul to be in that play,” Augusta Mini Theatre Tyrone J. Butler said. The Augusta Mini Theatre held a...
Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning is providing jobs and education to people in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A local air and heating company is providing jobs through education. Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning company is heating things up with their technician apprenticeship program and cooling things down with half off service fee discounts. “More go than some come in, so, it’s very scarce and people need heat, people need […]
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
wfxg.com
Augusta Sportswear Brands to hold job fair
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Sportswear Brands is holding a job fair. The company is looking for full time employees. They say they offer great benefits like vacation, paid absence, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and more. The job fair is Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WRDW-TV
Giveit4Ward surprises Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giveit4Ward is back, and Candye Smith has another special surprise. She stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and gave 20 kids wonderful gifts that put smiles on their faces. “I’m surprising you girls with some wonderful presents to take home,” she said....
WRDW-TV
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
ADPS Captain Marty Sawyer announces run for Aiken County Sheriff
Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer is announcing his intentions to run for Sheriff of Aiken County.
WJBF.com
Consulting firm could be hired to figure out Aiken EMS issues
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County leaders are looking for ways to fix the ongoing issues with its Emergency Medical Services Department. “If I catch a fire call or a car wreck with somebody entrapped in it, I can’t respond to that call. I’m stuck because by law, I can’t leave that patient,” New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Jackson told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I have to turn that patient over to someone of equal or higher knowledge.”
WJBF.com
Doctors encourage women on regular check-ups during National Cervical Cancer Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s National Cervical Cancer Awareness month and local doctors want to raise awareness. Nearly a half-million women around the world are battling cervical cancer. Dr. Sharad Ghamande at Augusta University cautions women on what they can do to prevent it. “So, if you look...
No abuse or mistreatment found in investigations into McDuffie County Animal Services
There was no evidence of any abuse or mistreatment of shelter animals in the county by either county or state agencies.
WJBF.com
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
Columbia County School District Annual Spelling Bee crowns a winner
The annual Columbia County School District Spelling bee was held at Stallings Island Middle School.
Comments / 0