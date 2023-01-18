Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster to conduct yearlong health assessment throughout community
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants. A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems. The goal of the...
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
Rt. 30 closures planned for Lancaster County roadwork
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT will be implementing ramp closures and rolling roadblocks as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in Lancaster County. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, from 1-2 p.m., PennDOT will close the off-ramp from Route 30 westbound to Route 23 westbound (Walnut Street). The on-ramp from Route 23 eastbound to Route […]
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
WGAL
Deadline approaches for people to leave Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking for people living in a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Residents must leave by the end of the weekend. Officials said about 10 people still remained at the site on Friday, which is down from around 70 to...
WGAL
Rolling roadblocks, ramp closures go into effect for stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There will be rolling roadblocks and ramp closures starting today on a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says weather permitting, crews will be blasting between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. The off...
Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC
Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Reading (PA) Fire Department Requests Funds for Three Fire Trucks
Reading City Council, at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, heard a request for funding three firefighting vehicles from the Reading Fire Department. The estimated cost: $3.5 million, wfmz.com reported. The request is being made to replace three vehicles due to their age and costly maintenance and repairs, the...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Roadway in Columbia closed by water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a street in Columbia, Lancaster County, until further notice, authorities said Friday. The break was reported shortly after noon on the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to Columbia Borough Police. The street will be closed until further notice,...
abc27.com
Dauphin Co. woman shares benefits of Medicare Advantage
MIDDLE PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and with many choices to make, it is not an easy process. Under the federal health insurance plan, there are dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, and one Dauphin County woman said they are worth looking into. Mary James...
newfreedomboro.org
York Water Company – Tier 2 Notice
New Freedom Borough purchases approximately 30,000 gallons daily from the York Water Company. This water enters the New Freedom Borough water distribution system for usage by customers. Please follow the link below for a Tier 2 Public Notice recently issued by York Water Company.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
theburgnews.com
“Not Today”: A homeless camp’s remaining occupants struggle to leave, assisted by advocates, the city
On Friday, as my Toyota Sienna bumped along the road parallel to the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment, I expected to see a flurry of activity, with folks packing up their belongings in tubs and dismantling their tents, just waiting for help to arrive. It was, after all, the appointed...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Nationally recognized business magazine features Lancaster Airport
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Lancaster Airport (LNS) was recently featured in a recent edition of Business View Magazine, to highlight the airport’s “impressive upgrades.” Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca, did an exclusive, in-depth interview with Lancaster Airports Director, Ed Foster. The article was published on Dec. 1 and was also printed […]
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
