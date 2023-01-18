Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Impending closure of Sammis Plant a harsh reality for entities that benefited from it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The shock of the closing of the Sammis Plant’s closure may have dissipated, but the reality remains very real. Other entities around Stratton and the county are going to suffer, including Edison Local School District. Superintendent Bill Beattie says their 2024 budget will be...
WTOV 9
Women focus of free Jefferson County health event
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Health Department is hosting its Strong as a Mother free women’s event at Fresh Twist on Friday in order to connect other moms together in the community. The event is slated for 3:30-5 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard. The health department said...
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials challenged with more utility woes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Plans are being made to begin repairs Friday on a sewer line break in Steubenville that has snarled traffic in a section of the city. Crews became aware of the sewer break on Thursday afternoon. "This is unstable platform here, this part of the road,” City...
WTOV 9
Media Blood Donor Drive set for next week in Wheeling
It’s being held at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack on Jan. 23-24 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in the ballroom. The American Red Cross is hosting its Media Blood Donor Day on Monday and Tuesday next week. On top of saving three lives with every donation, many activities and prizes can be...
WTOV 9
McMechen Police issue warning about Walmart scam in area
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — McMechen officials are warning residents of the latest scam that is loosely related to Walmart. On Wednesday, the McMechen Police Department took to Facebook, asking people to be on the lookout for a fake flyer. Many people replied to the post saying, “happened to me” or “got one the other day.”
WTOV 9
White pleads not guilty in noted hit and run case
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Paul White, accused of a hit and run involving a 7-year-old boy on Kings Creek Road in August, has entered a not-guilty plea in Hancock County Circuit Court. Prosecutor Steven Dragisich said White's trial is scheduled for March 20. White is charged with leaving the...
WTOV 9
Man jailed after Belmont County stabbing
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man is behind bars after a stabbing earlier this week in Belmont County. Calen Antonacci, 37, Tiltonsville, is accused of the crime earlier this week on Farmington Road in Bridgeport. Antonacci was taken into custody on site by the Belmont County Sheriff's Office and...
WTOV 9
Weirton police officers, firefighters hoop for youngster with leukemia
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton police and fire departments faced off Thursday in their annual charity basketball game. It was in support of Scarlett Kirkbride, 1 1/2, who was just recently diagnosed with leukemia. Proceeds from the game benefited her future treatment. "We have one strong, amazing community that...
WTOV 9
Arneault set to take over Madonna football program
Former Oak Glen head football coach Ted Arneault, Jr. has been hired as head coach of the Madonna High School football program in a unanimous decision by the school's hiring committee. Arneault takes over for Mauro Monz, who was hired last April and served as head coach in the 2022...
