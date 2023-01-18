Read full article on original website
HollyMagnolia
2d ago
Is the Governor doing anything about this? There aren’t very many people that live in S Dakota! Seems like an emergency situation to me!
Takala
2d ago
A person a day. Majority young people. Yet this doesn't get national television vision news coverage because these victims are not pretty little white girls.
Sherziem
1d ago
noticed alot of teenagers and children missing from Rapid city.someone needs to start investigating human trafficking that apparently is happening
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
KELOLAND TV
Victim advocates say child labor happens in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — An investigation is underway into potential human labor trafficking at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota. Federal investigators discovered 50 underage migrants were illegally employed. The slaughterhouses themselves are not under investigation, but officers are looking into the possibility of outside organizations. Executive director Becky...
KELOLAND TV
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest warrant for kidnapping issued for Clark County man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Authorities are looking for a Clark County man in connection with a missing 9-year-old girl. 48-year-old Jeffery Yexley is wanted for kidnapping. This week authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. In online court records, Yexley is listed in a guardianship case involving Brooklyn Ford....
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
kelo.com
Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile Point 124 to Mile Point 187.35 due to safety concerns. Expect delays. […]
KELOLAND TV
Treasurer’s office issues hundreds of new license plates
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new South Dakota license plates are making their debut this month at county treasurer’s offices across the state. It’s the first time the state has issued new plates since 2016, so there’s a bit of a learning curve to steer through.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest case goes to Colorado Supreme Court
The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the warrant, which used...
