ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 35

HollyMagnolia
2d ago

Is the Governor doing anything about this? There aren’t very many people that live in S Dakota! Seems like an emergency situation to me!

Reply
9
Takala
2d ago

A person a day. Majority young people. Yet this doesn't get national television vision news coverage because these victims are not pretty little white girls.

Reply
10
Sherziem
1d ago

noticed alot of teenagers and children missing from Rapid city.someone needs to start investigating human trafficking that apparently is happening

Reply
4
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Victim advocates say child labor happens in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — An investigation is underway into potential human labor trafficking at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota. Federal investigators discovered 50 underage migrants were illegally employed. The slaughterhouses themselves are not under investigation, but officers are looking into the possibility of outside organizations. Executive director Becky...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Arrest warrant for kidnapping issued for Clark County man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Authorities are looking for a Clark County man in connection with a missing 9-year-old girl. 48-year-old Jeffery Yexley is wanted for kidnapping. This week authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. In online court records, Yexley is listed in a guardianship case involving Brooklyn Ford....
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Denver

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
KROC News

Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kelo.com

Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile Point 124 to Mile Point 187.35 due to safety concerns. Expect delays. […]
COLORADO STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
101.9 KING FM

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy