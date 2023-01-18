Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview: police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to police.
No shots fired at buses before collision on I-55, officials say
Illinois State Police say four students were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries about 10:15 a.m. after two school buses collided on southbound I-55, north of Route 83.
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in chase and crash involving police squad car in St. Charles
An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
Suspicious man approaches middle school girls in Naperville: police
Naperville police said a suspicious man approached and attempted lure two middle school-aged girls Tuesday afternoon.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
LaGrange man charged in Summit phone store robbery
A LaGrange man has been charged with the robbery last week of the T-Mobile store at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit. Michael Lang Anderson, 26, was arrested in LaGrange after he was found hiding under some stairs, police said. Police said he robbed the store on January 10. Community...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
napervillelocal.com
Man Followed Girls, Asked Personal Questions: Naperville Police
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a man approached two middle school girls as they were out walking Tuesday afternoon. The girls told police the man approached them while they were near the intersection of School and Ellsworth around 4 p.m. and started to ask them personal questions. He then offered to take one of the girls somewhere she enjoyed spending time.
Woman in custody after 3 children found unattended in NW Side home
CHICAGO - Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side. Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4...
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Driver pulled from car, taken to hospital after head on collision in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was pulled from their vehicle and taken to the hospital after a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, at 7:24 a.m. Saturday, according to Boone County Fire Protection District #2. They found two […]
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified
ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
