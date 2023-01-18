ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

LaGrange man charged in Summit phone store robbery

A LaGrange man has been charged with the robbery last week of the T-Mobile store at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit. Michael Lang Anderson, 26, was arrested in LaGrange after he was found hiding under some stairs, police said. Police said he robbed the store on January 10. Community...
SUMMIT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Man Followed Girls, Asked Personal Questions: Naperville Police

NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident in which a man approached two middle school girls as they were out walking Tuesday afternoon. The girls told police the man approached them while they were near the intersection of School and Ellsworth around 4 p.m. and started to ask them personal questions. He then offered to take one of the girls somewhere she enjoyed spending time.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found

Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified

ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
ZION, IL

