MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO