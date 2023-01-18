Read full article on original website
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Yorktowne Hotel opening after 6 years
Work on the Yorktown Hotel is finally done after more than six years. It is set to open on Jan. 31. The hotel is beautiful. The lobby is wide open it includes a 16-seat bar. There are also reminders of the hotel’s past. The Yorktown Hotel reopens after being...
WGAL
KIDZ BOP to bring tour to Giant Center in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. — KIDZ BOP is making a stop in Hershey this summer. The "KIDZ BOP Never Stop" tour will be at the Giant Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27 at HersheyEntertainment.com. The tour introduces four new...
abc27.com
abc27.com
Mulberry Bridge residents pack up ahead of Sundays vacate deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people in Harrisburg living under the Mulberry Street bridge are packing their bags and moving from the encampment as the city prepares to clean it. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 60 people living in the encampment. As of Saturday afternoon, that number...
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
local21news.com
WGAL
Mesmerizing time-lapse of the sun rising in York, Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — It was such a beautiful sunrise in York, we couldn't help but put together this Zen time-lapse. Watch the video above.
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
WGAL
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
peninsulachronicle.com
One Girl Desserts & Pastries Reopens For Business In York County
YORK-Those who became accustomed to Najeonna Iman’s baked goods while she operated One Girl Desserts & Pastries for a little over a year and a half before it closed in August 2021 are in for a treat. The 25-year-old entrepreneur’s bakery is back in business and headquartered from a new storefront. One Girl Desserts & Pastries held a soft opening on Friday, January 13 at its new location next to Velocity Church within the Pilgrim Village Shopping Center in York County.
WGAL
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
Cumberland County woman opens One80 Ministries to bring community together | Jefferson Awards
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Julia Johnson started ministry work eight years ago out of her own home. She had one goal in mind, giving back. "My husband has been in recovery for 11 years, but before that the addiction robbed us of life. We were breathing, but not living," she said. "There has been homelessness for both of us at some point. [Then] there were people that when I was ready to be better [who] were willing to give me that shot. I feel like we are giving back and doing to others what was done for us."
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
WGAL
WGAL
Human trafficking event held in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The conversation around human trafficking continued Thursday in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. There were more than a dozen people who came to Christian Life Assembly to learn about the issue of human trafficking. The event was hosted by Greenlight Operations, which is based in Cumberland...
Manchester Township residents oppose proposed warehouse next to historic York cemetery
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of Manchester Township residents are joining together to oppose a planned warehouse next to the Prospect Hill Cemetery. In October, Manchester Township changed the zoning of a 50-acre plot of land next to the cemetery along Pennsylvania Avenue, which paves the way for industrial development.
