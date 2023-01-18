Read full article on original website
Election officials in Monmouth County want a judge to order an immediate recount and recheck of the November 8, 2022 general election after the voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S) admitted this week that a human error caused some votes in six voting districts across four towns to be double counted.
AG files for recount of election results for 4 Monmouth County towns after issues with voting machines
The towns include Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls.
Unexpected election tabulation error reverses the outcome of Monmouth County School Board race
MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - An election tabulation error has caused quite a stir in Monmouth County, New Jersey, potentially reversing the outcome of a school board race and prompting calls for an investigation.
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe
N.J. county will seek court-ordered recount after voting machines produced erroneous election results
The Monmouth County Board of Elections are expected to ask a judge to order a recount of an Ocean Township school board race after their voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S), acknowledged on Tuesday that a human programming error caused some votes to be double counted, the New Jersey Globe has learned.
New Jersey Globe
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
ems1.com
