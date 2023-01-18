ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

N.J. county seeks recount after voting machines double-counted votes

Election officials in Monmouth County want a judge to order an immediate recount and recheck of the November 8, 2022 general election after the voting machine vendor, Election Systems and Software (ES&S) admitted this week that a human error caused some votes in six voting districts across four towns to be double counted.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trenton at-large runoff coming on Tuesday

Two and a half months after Trenton voters first went to the polls in November 2022, the city’s local elections may finally come to an end next Tuesday, when a runoff is scheduled for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council. There are six candidates who made it...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stafford Township Receives $4,998,109 Grant from NJ DEP to Enhance Stafford's Shoreline

TRENTON - Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre reported that Stafford Township was fortunate to receive a $4,998,109 grant award from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) through their Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) grant program.  Myhre was in Trenton this week to receive the grant.     Specifically the DEP website stated that the Stafford Township Popular Point Restoration Project wll receive $4,998,109 Stafford Township, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will enhance more than 33 acres of tidal salt marsh wetland as part of a living shoreline project. The township and project partners will utilize approximately 150,000 cubic...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

