Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center names new regional dean for school of pharmacy

*Corrections made to reflect the accurate title of the school. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a recent announcement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Krystal Haase, PharmaD, was named the new regional dean for the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on the Amarillo campus. “I am very excited to have Dr. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Toot N’ Totum donates over $42,000 to Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Toot N’ Totum donated over $42,000 to the Salvation Army of Amarillo today. Over the holiday season, the Salvation Army partnered with Toot N’ Totum for their Red Kettle Campaign and raised over $42,000. “The funding we receive during the holiday season, it...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo sees major increase of COVID-19 cases, recoveries after city reports backlogged data

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries on Wednesday, stating that the cases and recoveries were from backlogged data not previously released. The department reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 1,876 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data […]
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Freda Powell Officially Announces Mayoral Campaign

Freda Powell, candidate for mayor of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the Frida Powell For Amarillo Mayor Facebook page. Freda Powell has officially entered her name into the race for the next mayor of Amarillo. Powell has served as a member of the city council for the previous 6 years...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles came away with two huge victories over Perryton on Friday night. The boys team won 57-21 over Perryton and held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just two points in the second quarter. The girls team won in absolutely dominant...
CANYON, TX

