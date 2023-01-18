Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Anunoby suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's close loss to the Boston Celtics and was unable to return to that contest, so he has a questionable tag for now, it seems unlikely that he will suit up against the Knicks today.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO