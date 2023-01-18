ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) will not return on Saturday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Porzingis will remain in the locker room after Washington's center suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Porzingis were to miss more time. According to...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Immanuel Quickley (knee) downgraded to questionable for Knicks on Sunday

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Quickley was left off the initial injury report. However, he has now been added as questionable just 5 hours before scheduled tipoff because of a sore left knee. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Golden State's Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on Sunday's injury report

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Curry is expected to suit up after he was given the night off on Friday. In a matchup against a Nets' team allowing 47.1 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Curry to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Raptors' OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable for Sunday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Anunoby suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's close loss to the Boston Celtics and was unable to return to that contest, so he has a questionable tag for now, it seems unlikely that he will suit up against the Knicks today.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic's status is currently in the air after Atlanta's guard was listed with right knee soreness. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Bogdanovic is ruled out. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Jokic's availability is now in question after Denver's star center experienced left hamstring tightness. Expect DeAndre Jordan to play more minutes at the five position if Jokic is ruled out. Jokic's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (back) out at least 1 more week

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (back) will be re-evaluated in one week. Porter Jr. will miss additional time after Houston's guard continued to experience pain with his bruised left foot. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to play an increased role while Porter Jr. is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
HOUSTON, TX

