Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Porzingis will remain in the locker room after Washington's center suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Rui Hachimura to see more minutes if Porzingis were to miss more time. According to...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley (knee) downgraded to questionable for Knicks on Sunday
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Quickley was left off the initial injury report. However, he has now been added as questionable just 5 hours before scheduled tipoff because of a sore left knee. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET start.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Stephen Curry (hip) not listed on Sunday's injury report
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Curry is expected to suit up after he was given the night off on Friday. In a matchup against a Nets' team allowing 47.1 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Curry to score 44.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Raptors' OG Anunoby (ankle) questionable for Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Anunoby suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's close loss to the Boston Celtics and was unable to return to that contest, so he has a questionable tag for now, it seems unlikely that he will suit up against the Knicks today.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (knee) out for remainder of Saturday's contest
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Williams has been ruled out after Boston's center suffered a left knee hyperextension. Expect Grant Williams to see more playing time while Williams is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 1071.5 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic's status is currently in the air after Atlanta's guard was listed with right knee soreness. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Bogdanovic is ruled out. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Jokic's availability is now in question after Denver's star center experienced left hamstring tightness. Expect DeAndre Jordan to play more minutes at the five position if Jokic is ruled out. Jokic's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Gobert's status is currently in the air after Minnesota's center was sidelined two games with a groin injury. Expect Naz Reid to play more minutes if Gobert is out. Gobert's projection includes 13.9 points, 12.6...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (back) out at least 1 more week
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (back) will be re-evaluated in one week. Porter Jr. will miss additional time after Houston's guard continued to experience pain with his bruised left foot. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to play an increased role while Porter Jr. is ruled out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Comments / 0