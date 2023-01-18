Read full article on original website
WGAL
Deadline approaches for people to leave Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking for people living in a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Residents must leave by the end of the weekend. Officials said about 10 people still remained at the site on Friday, which is down from around 70 to...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit groups in Harrisburg are helping the homeless under the Mulberry Street Bridge get ready to move. The deadline for them to leave the encampment has been extended to Sunday, a big change for the 50 to 60 people who live there. Christian Churches United...
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
FOX43.com
Questions arise about City of Harrisburg's enforcement of Mulberry Street encampment eviction
FOX43 has learned Mulberry Street, the bridge and underpass, are all state property. That means the city has no enforcement on individuals staying on that property.
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
WGAL
Christian Churches United seeks volunteers to help with Harrisburg encampment relocation
The city of Harrisburg is removing a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. Christian Churches United is asking for help on Friday to clear out the tent city. The group is asking for volunteers with a pickup truck or van to assist with the move. Contact Darrel Reinford (717-230-9550 or dreinford@ccuhbg.org) or Aisha Mobley (717-963-5985 or amobley@ccuhbg.org) to let them know your resources and time of availability.
local21news.com
Living in poverty, a very real struggle for many people in Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Real stories from real people here in Central PA-living in poverty. CBS 21 News is taking a closer look at what some of our neighbors are dealing with. January is National Poverty Awareness Month and CBS 21's Hallie Jacobs talked with families who know...
therecord-online.com
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I was...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
abc27.com
Lancaster to conduct yearlong health assessment throughout community
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants. A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems. The goal of the...
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
WGAL
Human trafficking event held in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The conversation around human trafficking continued Thursday in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. There were more than a dozen people who came to Christian Life Assembly to learn about the issue of human trafficking. The event was hosted by Greenlight Operations, which is based in Cumberland...
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
harrisburgpa.gov
City of Harrisburg 2023 Holiday Sanitation Schedule
January 2 – New Year’s Day (federal observance)
New Cumberland woman will serve six months for cyberstalking
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking. Amy Kruleski, 40, of New Cumberland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Kruleski had previously admitted...
WGAL
Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold
After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
