Tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa Bay
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in kidnappings, including in Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they’ve related a person to 2 kidnappings, including one in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage earlier this month in which the sufferer was raped. The different kidnapping occurred in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa condo...
Tampa Man And Woman Plead Guilty To Series Of Convenience Store Robberies
TAMPA, Fla. – Christopher Alvarez, 19, Tampa, and Dyonnie Alvarez, 22, Tampa, have pleaded guilty to four robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison for
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detectives Looking For Additional Victims of Serial Kidnapper, Rapist
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are looking for additional victims of a man charged with kidnapping, robbery, and rape in several different cases. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on
Another accuser comes forward alleging brutality at the hands of Lakeland police
LAKELAND, Fla. — Another person has come forward, accusing Lakeland Police of brutality. In recent days three officers have been placed on modified duty, and community activists now want criminal charges filed as well. "I had the same thing happen," Eric Kent said. "I'm like, this happened to me...
fox13news.com
Officers accused of beating Lakeland man during arrest reassigned; more possible victims come forward
LAKELAND, Fla. - Three Lakeland police officers have been taken off the street a month after a man was Tased and beaten during a routine traffic stop. Now, others who had interactions with the same officers said they were also roughed-up during arrests. A few days before Christmas, Antwan Glover...
fox13news.com
Tampa bomb squad deems suspicious item on bus bench as a non-hazard
TAMPA, Fla. - Cypress Street has reopened after the Tampa Police Department bomb squad determined that a suspicious item left behind on a bus bench was not a hazard. According to Corporal Adam Carroll with the TPD bomb squad, someone reported the unusual item because it looked odd sitting on the bench.
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting
A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
1 dead after 'multiple shootings' occurred in Tampa apartment complex, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex. In fact, they said there appeared to be multiple shootings Wednesday night at the location. The shootings occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments. When they arrived, they found...
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
Woman shot, killed after multiple shootings at Tampa apartment complex: TPD
The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital.
Silver Oaks Apartments resident saw woman die on her doorstep after shooting
The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital.
Pasco Deputies Looking For Camo Pickup Truck Involved In New Port Richey Construction Site Theft
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two men involved in a construction site theft that took place on Sunday. According to deputies, on Jan. 15, between 6:10 p.m. and 6:50 p.m., two suspects entered a fenced construction site in the 15400
Friends remember victim found inside car after police chase
A 40-mile chase from Madison to Laurel counties on Wednesday ended in a crash, a man in custody, and the discovery of his girlfriend's body in that car.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo's letter admitting details of 2003 murders released ahead of sentencing
TAMPA, Fla. - After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public. In the 10...
