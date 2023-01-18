ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa bomb squad deems suspicious item on bus bench as a non-hazard

TAMPA, Fla. - Cypress Street has reopened after the Tampa Police Department bomb squad determined that a suspicious item left behind on a bus bench was not a hazard. According to Corporal Adam Carroll with the TPD bomb squad, someone reported the unusual item because it looked odd sitting on the bench.
TAMPA, FL
crete

Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire Shooting

A pregnant mother of two was tragically killed in Tampa after being caught in the crossfire during a shooting. The incident occurred in the early evening on a residential street in the city. The mother, whose identity has not been released to the public, was reportedly outside of her home at the time of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL

