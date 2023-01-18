Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts discuss today's top headlines, including new FTX CEO John J. Ray III telling the Wall Street Journal the company is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange. “Everything is on the table,” Ray told the Journal. “If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we’ll do it.” Plus, an update on crypto rapper Heather Morgan aka "Razzlekhan" and her reported plans to take on a new job while under house arrest.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO