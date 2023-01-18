ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

What Davos Thinks of Crypto

On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW looks at the discussions around crypto and blockchain from the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland. "The Breakdown" is written, produced...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

SEC Sues Eisenberg for Draining Mango Markets, Alleges MNGO a Security

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday charged decentralized finance (DeFi) trader Avraham Eisenberg over his draining of $116 million from Solana-based decentralized exchange Mango Markets. But this action could have a wider effect.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

FTX Token Surges as New FTX Head Reportedly Says Crypto Exchange Could Be Revived

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top headlines, including new FTX CEO John J. Ray III telling the Wall Street Journal the company is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange. "Everything is on the table," Ray told the Journal. "If there is a path forward on that, then we will not only explore that, we'll do it." Plus, an update on crypto rapper Heather Morgan aka "Razzlekhan" and her reported plans to take on a new job while under house arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bad Vibes from the Word 'Crypto' Have Some Calling for a Rebrand

Forget the Great Reset. Members of the industry known as "crypto" (or is it "blockchain," "digital assets" or "distributed ledger technology?") attending this week's World Economic Forum under the shadow of the crisis known as "FTX" are spurring a great rebrand.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Moody’s Further Downgrades Coinbase Junk Bonds, Joining S&P

Credit-ratings giant Moody's has downgraded both Coinbase's (COIN) long-term credit rating as well as its guaranteed senior unsecured notes, it said Friday, citing "substantially weakened revenue and cash flow generation capacity."
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Gemini’s Bitcoin Inflows From Other Exchanges Dropped to Roughly Six-Year Low, CryptoQuant Data Shows

Executives at Gemini, the crypto exchange led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have insisted in ablog post that the halt in customer withdrawals on the company's $900 million Earn program "does not impact any other Gemini products and services."
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Garnered Largest Market Share of Crypto Investors From Emerging Markets in 2022

Countries riddled with inflation are always seeking alternative means to safeguard their money from devaluing currencies. Crypto exchange Binance capitalized on this trend last year, largely because of its easy accessibility for retail investors in these markets, according to a 2022 report from CryptoCompare, which tracks digital asset trends.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CoinDesk

Crypto Trading Firm Cumberland DRW Disputes Genesis Exposure

Crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW has disputed the amount Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lender thatfiled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Thursday, says it owes Cumberland. The Chicago-based firm was...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Stellar Foundation Nicked by Genesis Bankruptcy With $13M Claim

Stellar Development Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to promote growth on the Stellar blockchain, was listedamong the largest creditors of Genesis, the beleaguered crypto lending giant that filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Raised Over $38M Amid Founder Strife

Sports-focused non-fungible token (NFT) company Candy Digital announced aSeries A extension funding round earlier this month but didn't specify the monetary amount. The news followed media reports that sports merchandiser Fanatics was selling its 60% stake in Candy Digital but, again, the amount wasn't included. A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday finally provided some financial figures.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Analysts Warn Against Shorting DYDX Ahead of $200M Token Unlock

Perpetuals-focused decentralized exchange dYdx is set to unlock 150 million orabout $200 million worth of its native token, DYDX, on Feb. 2, which could be a potential shorting opportunity for traders. The supply release, however, isn't necessarily bearish, some analysts said, cautioning against making short bets in the derivative market tied to the cryptocurrency.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $21K Even as Equities Slide

Bitcoin held steady near its most recent $21,000 perch, and a leading crypto analyst said the market had already priced in the looming bankruptcy filing of crypto brokerage Genesis Global Capital and other recent industry debacles stemming from the collapse of disgraced crypto exchange FTX .
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Hold Steady After Genesis' Bankruptcy; Crypto Traders Say Bad News Was Priced In

"It is incredible to see how bitcoin has reacted to the Genesis Bankruptcy news," one crypto observertweeted Monday, marveling at the top cryptocurrency's muted reaction to one of the largest institutional firm's crypto lending business filing for bankruptcy protection.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Craig Wright’s Blacklist Resembles Bitcoin ‘Kill Switch’ Satoshi Never Followed Through On

Bitcoiners are cringing at the fact that users of the rival Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain can now freeze and confiscate other users' coins, thanks to the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright's "blacklist manager" – a software tool for recovering lost or stolen coins. But did Satoshi Nakamoto, inventor of Bitcoin, suggest a similar "kill switch" feature 13 years ago?
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Genesis' Crypto Lending Businesses File for Bankruptcy Protection

Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital,filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses. Genesis Global...
AUSTIN, TX

