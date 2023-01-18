LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late January with near seasonal temperatures and a chance for some light snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday. Snow is expected to be fairly light - perhaps an inch or two in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas and should have fairly minimal impacts on travel compared to what we just went through on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for far southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas for the potential for some light snow.

