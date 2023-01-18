ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide

Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Increase in vehicle break-ins on campus prompts warning to UNMC

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An increase of vehicle break-ins has prompted a warning from the University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety. The department says there has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins in the parking lots and garages, specifically on the UNMC campus. In addition to breaking...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks pretty typical of mid to late January with near seasonal temperatures and a chance for some light snow in the forecast for the day on Saturday. Snow is expected to be fairly light - perhaps an inch or two in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas and should have fairly minimal impacts on travel compared to what we just went through on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for far southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas for the potential for some light snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Blustery and cold conditions will dominate the day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An area of low pressure dropped several inches of snow on parts of Nebraska on Wednesday...nearly 2 feet in some locations...along with significant amounts of rain...freezing rain and sleet. Western and central Nebraska took the brunt of the storm once again...with 6-to-16″ of snow common there...while some isolated 20″+ totals were recorded in Custer County near Broken Bow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the cause of an accidental fire at a home in northwest Lincoln is still under investigation Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th & West Belmont. Battalion...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln

Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
LINCOLN, NE

